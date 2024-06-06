USPS Relives the Thrills With Carnival Nights Stamps

"When the sun sets, things really come to life under a carnival's whirling bright lights," said June Martindale, who is the USPS Alabama-Mississippi District manager. "The Postal Service is proud to help connect friends and families across the nation with the magic and excitement of these beautiful Carnival Nights stamps."

Carnivals at night offer entertainment options that can't be found during the day. Many of the rides take on a different character at night. The glittering view from the top of a Ferris wheel can be equal parts thrilling and romantic, while hurtling through the dark on a roller coaster or round-up ride is an adrenaline rush that fairgoers won't soon forget. Fireworks, live music, and light shows entertain crowds into the late hours.

"A carnival at night has provided family entertainment for the young and old for generations," said Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. "Whether a carnival ride was your first date or your children's first ride experience, it is a great part of Americana, just like these stamps."

The sights, sounds and smells of a carnival at night combine to create a magical experience that is hard to find anywhere else. Whether you're a thrill-seeker looking for an adrenaline rush or a family looking to make memories, there is something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to see the magic and joy of carnivals immortalized on USPS stamps, celebrating the vibrant culture and timeless fun that carnivals bring to communities across the nation," said Lynda Franc, corporate marketing director for North American Midway Entertainment.

The photographs used for the 10 stamps feature a panoply of rides shown in vibrant neon hues against the black night sky. Fireworks burst from behind a panorama of lights, and a row of glittering amusement booths invite passersby to try their luck.

First row of stamps, left to right: "Wave Swinger Ride" and "Midway Gondola Wheel and a Ring of Fire," both by Annette Shaff; "Gondola Wheel" by Joseph Sohm; and "Round-Up Ride" by Bob Davidson.

Second row, left to right: "Gondola Wheels" by Aleff Gripp; "Gondola Wheel" by Pamela Hennessey; "Carousel" by Sarah Beard Buckley; and "Gondola Wheel & Wave Swinger" by Anthony Totah.

Third row, left to right: "Gondola Wheel" by Phil Roeder; and "Gondola Wheel, Wave Swinger, & Midway Food and Game Booths" by Timothy Hughes.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the colorful pane of 20 stamps using the existing photographs.

