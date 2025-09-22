USPS Stamp Encore Window Closing Soon

Vote before midnight Sept.30

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service wants to remind the public that voting in its Stamp Encore contest will close at midnight, Sept. 30. The Postal Service created this contest to celebrate its 250th anniversary and gear up to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary. USPS invites the public to help select a stamp pane from the past for reprinting as part of the 2026 stamp program.

Vote before midnight Sept.30 Post this USPS Stamp Encore Voting Open Now

The Postal Service chose 25 stamp panes from some of its bestselling and most popular releases of the recent past. Voting is open both online and by mail. You can view the official rules and vote online at stampsforever.com/vote, or print a paper ballot from the website and mail it in.

Everyone is welcome, and you can vote as many times as you want.

The Postal Service plans to announce the winning stamp design in May 2026 at the Boston 2026 World Expo philatelic show to coincide with America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Until then, the results will be a secret.

List of stamps:

Art of Disney: Magic (2007) Batman (2015) Bioluminescent Life (2018) Bugs Bunny (1997) Charles M. Schulz (2022) Classics Forever (2016) DC Comics Super Heroes (2006) Disney Villains (2017) Emancipation Proclamation (2013) Flag Act of 1818 (2018) Frozen Treats (2018) Happy Birthday (2021) Have a Ball! (2017) Heritage Breeds (2021) Let's Celebrate (2020) Mail a Smile (2015) Message Monsters (2021) Mister Rogers (2018) Peanuts (2001) Send a Hello (2011) Star Trek (2016) Star Wars: Droids (2021) Total Eclipse of the Sun (2017) Transcontinental Railroad (2019) Wonder Woman (2016)





Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service