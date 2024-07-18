USPS Unveils Graceful Low-Denomination Flower Stamps

These beautifully illustrated stamps celebrate the timeless elegance of nature. Post this

"These stamps will add elegance and warmth to any piece of mail, and make each message as special as the flowers they feature," said Lisa Bobb-Semple, USPS director of stamp services. "Uniquely, each stamp features the same number of flowers as its cent value — like five flowers on a five-cent stamp — bringing a clever touch to the design."

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using existing images by acclaimed photographer Harold Davis.

After photographing each arrangement backlit on a light box, Davis combined multiple photographic exposures of the flowers, resulting in a luminous, transparent look. He also scanned a sheet of aged paper and added it in post-production to achieve the desired cream-colored background.

All flowers photographed by Davis were grown in his backyard in Berkeley, CA.

The series of low-denomination stamps include:

One-cent Fringed Tulip: Featuring one purple fringed tulip.

