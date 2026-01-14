USRA Appoints Dr. Brandon Thorne as Senior Vice President, Energy Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Brandon Thorne as Senior Vice President for Energy Programs, effective January 12, 2026. The appointment signifies USRA's strategic focus on anticipating and addressing the nation's evolving energy needs, particularly through the convergence of advanced energy systems, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies.

For more than four decades, USRA has played a significant role in nuclear energy research, analysis, and workforce development, supporting federal missions and advancing scientific and technical excellence. The creation and appointment of this role positions USRA to build on that legacy while helping to shape the next generation of energy solutions during a period of renewed national and global investment in nuclear technologies.

"Energy is entering a transformative era, driven by advances in nuclear engineering, AI, quantum science, and the urgent need for resilient, secure, and clean power," said Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO, Universities Space Research Association. "The appointment of Brandon reflects our commitment to thinking strategically about what the nation needs next and ensuring that our research, partnerships, and talent are aligned to meet those needs."

Dr. Thorne brings over 20 years of experience in energy systems, nuclear science, policy, business development, partnership formation, aeronautical science, national security, and related fields with a demonstrated ability to lead complex, interdisciplinary initiatives across government, academia, and industry. Prior to joining USRA, he served as Senior Director, Office of the Vice President for the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, where he supported the management and operations of a Department of Energy national laboratory. In that role, he acted as the second in command on a $1.6B prime contract, overseeing strategy, execution, and enterprise risk. He has held leadership positions in Nuclear Services and Technology and helped lead operations in the Nuclear and Particle Physics Directorate at Brookhaven National Laboratory. He also served in leadership roles at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions in Aiken, South Carolina.

Prior to his Department of Energy roles, Dr. Thorne led global operations supporting the Department of Defense, bringing expertise in aeronautical science and intelligence-informed systems integration, applying aeronautical science to advanced systems integration across energy and national security domains.

His leadership perspective is further shaped by advanced executive education at Harvard, Yale, Oxford, and Wharton, with a focus on strategy, governance, business, and enterprise leadership in complex institutions.

As Senior Vice President for Energy Programs, Dr. Thorne will lead USRA's energy strategy with a particular emphasis on nuclear energy innovation, AI-enabled energy systems, and the emerging role of quantum technologies in modeling, optimization, materials science, and national security applications. The role is designed to help propel USRA into a leadership position during what many describe as a new nuclear renaissance, marked by advanced reactors, digital engineering, and integrated energy-intelligence systems.

Dr. Thorne holds a Ph.D. from Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, a master's in engineering from University of Alabama in Birmingham, an MBA from University of South Carolina, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Norfolk State University.

Founded in 1969, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is an independent, nonprofit organization that advances space- and Earth-related science, engineering, and technology through innovative research, education, and workforce development programs. USRA partners with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry to address some of the nation's most complex scientific and technical challenges.

