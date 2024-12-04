USSFCU Celebrates an Award-Winning 2024: A Year of Workplace Excellence

USSFCU has been honored with several high-profile awards this year:

USA TODAY Top Workplaces 2024: Ranked among the top employers nationwide for creating a people-first culture.

Monster Remote Work Award: Acknowledged for cultivating an exceptional remote work experience, balancing productivity and employee happiness in the virtual workspace.

Culture Excellence Awards

USSFCU also received multiple Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, which spotlight organizations excelling in specific areas of workplace culture:

Employee Appreciation: Celebrates USSFCU's efforts to recognize and motivate employees, inspiring them to give their best.

Work-Life Flexibility: Acknowledges the organization's commitment to flexible work arrangements and supportive management.

DE&I Practices: Honors USSFCU's dedication to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

Employee Well-Being: Highlights the focus on employee health, wellness, and overall well-being.

Professional Development: Recognizes USSFCU's emphasis on career growth and learning opportunities for employees.

"These awards are a testament to our incredible team and their dedication to our mission of people helping people," said Timothy Anderson, CEO of USSFCU. "We take pride in creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and part of something bigger."

Looking Ahead

As USSFCU reflects on these achievements, the credit union remains committed to sustaining its award-winning culture and further enhancing the employee experience. These recognitions also serve as a powerful message to potential recruits: USSFCU is not just a workplace—it's a place where employees thrive and excel.

For more information about USSFCU's workplace culture or to explore career opportunities, visit ussfcu.org/careers.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has been providing world-class financial stability, security, and service to the Senate and Capitol Hill communities. With $1.6 billion in assets and over 140 paths to membership, USSFCU continues to lead in financial innovation. For more information about membership and services, visit ussfcu.org/joinus.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

