USSFCU Celebrates the Season of Giving with Significant Holiday Donations and Community Initiatives

Financial Contributions to Non-Profit Organizations

As part of its commitment to supporting those in need, USSFCU has donated more than $56,000 to several local and national organizations. CEO Timothy Anderson personally delivered many of these donations, reinforcing the credit union's hands-on approach to community engagement.

Contributions include:

Capital Area Food Bank : $15,000 to combat food insecurity in the region.

: to combat food insecurity in the region. SOME (So Others Might Eat): $10,000 to support their mission of serving the homeless and hungry in Washington, D.C.

to support their mission of serving the homeless and hungry in Mattie Miracle Cancer Foundation: $10,000 to assist children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

to assist children and families impacted by childhood cancer. ALIVE! ( Alexandria ): $5,000 to provide essential services to families in need.

to provide essential services to families in need. Carpenter's Shelter: $10,000 to support efforts to combat homelessness in Alexandria .

to support efforts to combat homelessness in . American Red Cross: $6,200 specifically designated to aid victims of Hurricane Helene.

"Our mission is rooted in the philosophy of 'people helping people,' and there is no better time to live out that philosophy than during the holiday season," said USSFCU President & CEO Timothy L. Anderson. "We are honored to partner with such impactful organizations and are grateful to our staff and members for joining us in making a difference."

Holiday Giving Initiatives

In addition to monetary donations, USSFCU engaged its staff, members, and the local community through several impactful initiatives:

Salvation Army Angel Tree Program: Staff volunteered their time to sort toy donations, ensuring local families received gifts for the holidays.





Staff volunteered their time to sort toy donations, ensuring local families received gifts for the holidays. Holiday Drive: Through the "Coats, Cans and Toys" drive, USSFCU invited members and staff to contribute items at the Bowman Branch. Donations were distributed as follows: Canned food delivered to ALIVE! Winter coats donated to the Carpenter's Shelter. Toys provided to Communities in Schools of Northern Virginia .





Through the "Coats, Cans and Toys" drive, USSFCU invited members and staff to contribute items at the Bowman Branch. Donations were distributed as follows: Skip-a-Pay Program: All funds raised through this program during November and December will be donated to the Carpenter's Shelter to further support their mission.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has been providing world-class financial stability, security, and service to the Senate and Capitol Hill communities. With $1.6 billion in assets and over 140 paths to membership, USSFCU continues to lead in financial innovation. For more information about membership and services, visit ussfcu.org/ joinus .

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press .

