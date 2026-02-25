USSFCU Expands Financial Access for Veterans Through VA Banking Partnership

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has joined the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP), a federal initiative led by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that connects Veterans receiving VA benefits with financial institutions committed to safe, affordable, and transparent banking services.

Through this partnership, eligible Veterans nationwide can now become members of USSFCU—expanding access to credit union banking designed to support financial stability, reduce unnecessary fees, and promote long-term financial confidence.

"As a Veteran myself, I understand how important trusted financial guidance and reliable banking services can be," said Troy Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Retail at USSFCU. "We want to ensure that Veterans and their families have the financial education and banking solutions they need to achieve their goals and build a secure future."

"By participating in the Veterans Benefits Banking Program, we're helping remove common barriers that can make it harder for Veterans to access dependable financial services," said Milton Aguilar-Bolanos, Membership Development Officer at USSFCU. "Our goal is simple—to make it easier for Veterans to join, manage their finances, and plan for what's next."

To further reduce barriers, USSFCU covers the required eligibility donation and $5 minimum membership deposit for Veterans who join through the program.

Program Highlights Include:

$300 New Member Bonus for eligible Veterans who join and meet qualifying criteria (promo code BONUS-VBBP required)





Free Checking with No Overdraft Fees and early direct deposit





Specialized lending options, including VA home loans and Bridge to Retirement Loans





Financial Advisory Services for retirement planning, TSP guidance, and benefit management

USSFCU's participation in the Veterans Benefits Banking Program reflects its ongoing commitment to expanding access to fair, member-focused financial services while honoring those who have served.

Veterans interested in learning more or becoming a member can visit lp.ussfcu.org/vbb.

About USSFCU

The United States Senate Federal Credit Union has been proudly serving the Senate community and beyond for over 90 years. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, USSFCU is committed to providing exceptional service, competitive financial products, and educational resources to empower members on their financial journey. For more information, visit www.ussfcu.org.

