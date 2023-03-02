USSFCU President & CEO Timothy L. Anderson Honored at AACUC Hall of Fame Ceremony

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) President and CEO Timothy L. Anderson was among seven credit union leaders honored at the African American Credit Union Coalition's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Timothy L. Anderson, USSFCU President & CEO and 2023 AACUC African American Credit Union Hall of Fame inductee AACUC Logo Timothy L. Anderson received the AACUC Hall of Fame Award from USSFCU Board Chair Jay Moore.

The AACUC African American Credit Union Hall of Fame honors credit union leaders for their distinguished contributions to the industry. Anderson joins USSFCU Board Emeritus Herbert Bowman in the Hall of Fame. Bowman, inducted in 2020, is Capitol Hill's longest-serving African-American staffer and a long-time mentor of Andersons.

With the addition of the latest inductees, 63 graduates have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2008. More information on this year's honorees is available at: www.aacuc.org/hall-of-fame.

"The African American Credit Union Hall of Fame is a prestigious recognition in our credit union movement because it honors those who have committed their years of service to advance financial services and access to financial capital for people of color," said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO.

The Hall of Fame was created to identify and honor African Americans instrumental in making changes in our communities. To be inducted you must have accomplished or achieved the following: provided more than 10 years of service in the credit union industry and made significant accomplishments that benefited African Americans and access to financial capital for communities of color.

Anderson has a long history with USSFCU, serving as the EVP and Chief Retail Officer before assuming the role of President and CEO in 2019. He served on the USSFCU Board of Directors for over fifteen years in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Board. He began his career with USSFCU as the Branch Manager of the flagship Hart Senate location. Tim possesses over 30 years of senior executive and management experience at large banks and credit unions.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, USSFCU has provided the Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.4 billion financial institution with 100 plus paths to membership, access to the same financial resources provided exclusively to the Senate community is at your fingertips. Call, click or tap to learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

