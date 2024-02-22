USSOCOM Awards OTA Agreement to Beacon AI to Improve Aircraft Routing and Safety

News provided by

Beacon AI Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Beacon AI, an artificial intelligence aviation technology company, was awarded a Phase 2 prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement from U.S. Special Operations Command to enhance their AI copilot assistant to optimize aircraft operations and improve aircraft route selection.

Beacon AI has made significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence for aviation. They have developed an AI copilot system to enhance flight safety and efficiency, effectively building a real-world `R2-D2` assistant to aid pilots. Using advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to provide real-time data-driven insights and predictive analytics, they empower pilots to make informed decisions faster and more accurately.

During contract execution, Beacon will continue to develop and strengthen its AI copilot's ability to analyze various factors, such as weather and flight path monitoring, providing aircrews with optimal route recommendations based on aircraft, user-specific requirements, and hazardous weather avoidance. The result of this work will allow aircrew to make more knowledgeable determinations with real-time data analysis to improve situational awareness and mission execution.

This pioneering aircraft technology also contributes to environmental and economic advancements. By offering more fuel-efficient routes, the AI copilot can help optimize the DoD's annual consumption of 2 billion gallons of aviation fuel. The global commercial aviation industry can also use the same technology, which uses another 95 billion gallons of aviation fuel (2019). Reducing fuel consumption goes beyond environmental concerns alone by reducing the logistical challenges of the operating domain.

"Beacon AI distinguishes itself with innovative technology and a team passionate about aviation. This project also develops features I wish I had when I was flying for the US Navy and will help current service members and commercial pilots operating aircraft around the globe," said Matt Cox, CEO and Founder, Beacon AI.

The partnership between USSOCOM and Beacon AI underscores an alignment and commitment to boost mission success, aircraft safety, and operational productivity through advanced technology integration into military operations.

About Beacon AI
Beacon AI is a California-based aviation software technology company specializing in developing advanced AI systems to augment commercial and defense pilots. The company's mission is to advance the future of flight and make flight operations safer and more efficient for everyone. Beacon AI is dedicated to delivering AI solutions that address the complex challenges of the aviation sector.

Beacon AI is backed by Sam Altman and JetBlue Ventures, among other leading investors, and advised by Hon. Robert Sumwalt (former Chairman of the NTSB) and Ali Bahrami (former Associate Administrator of the FAA).

SOURCE Beacon AI Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

