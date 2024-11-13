UST Expands SAP Partnership into Ukraine, Bringing Global Expertise to Local Market

Partnership to help Ukrainian businesses access the tools and support needed for efficient and effective digital transformation

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is expanding its operational SAP partnership into the Ukrainian market, making it the 11th country where UST and SAP collaborate. This expansion further strengthens UST's ability to deliver world-class SAP solutions, which are now available to Ukrainian businesses across multiple industries.

As an operational SAP partner in Sell and Service, UST Ukraine will leverage the company's global expertise in SAP to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys. UST's deep knowledge of SAP solutions, including SAP S/4HANA (Private and Public Cloud Editions), Business Technology Platform (BTP), Ariba, and Digital Supply Chain solutions including Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), Transportation Management (TM), and Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain (IBP), will empower local businesses to unlock new growth opportunities and drive greater operational efficiency.

"By expanding our strategic alliance with SAP into Ukraine, UST is well-positioned to deliver powerful, scalable and innovative solutions to select businesses operating in the region. This partnership enables us to offer the full range of SAP services, helping Ukrainian customers access cutting-edge tools while benefiting from our extensive global digital transformation experience across various industry sectors," said Balaraj Pudota, Global SAP Practice Head, UST.

"We are pleased to welcome UST as one of our partners in Ukraine, which will provide additional opportunities for implementing SAP solutions for Ukrainian companies. This collaboration adds another experienced player with global expertise to our ecosystem, helping us more effectively meet the needs of our clients across various industries. Together with our existing partners, we continue to drive the digital transformation of Ukrainian companies, providing them with access to the best innovations and technologies," commented Anna Mikulytska, Managing Director of SAP Ukraine. UST Ukraine's new SAP partnership will primarily focus on key industries such as Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Mill Products and Mining, Retail and Utilities. Businesses in these sectors can now tap into UST's global network of SAP-certified consultants, ensuring that they receive the latest tools and support that is tailored to their specific needs.

"Our collaboration with SAP in Ukraine will allow us to bring global resources, expertise, and proven methodologies to this important market. Our clients can be confident that they are partnering with a company that understands their unique challenges and is capable of delivering robust, cost-effective SAP solutions," said Vitalii Bondarchuk, Head of Revenue UST (Ukraine).

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST:



Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857



Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212



Neha Misri

+44-7341787926



Roshini Das K

+91-7736795557



[email protected]

Media Contacts, India:



Adfactors PR

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.:



S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]



Makovsky

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.K.:



FTI Consulting

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/5022757/UST_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UST