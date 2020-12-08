UST Global Partners with Plastic Logic for Digital Retail Shelf Displays

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced its partnership with Plastic Logic, a leader in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs). The joint venture will enable UST Global to provide its retail customers with flexible, whole-shelf Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) based on Plastic Logic's advanced flexible OTFT-based ePaper technology.

The flexible ESLs can be curved into a variety of shapes, measuring up to 4-feet long x 1 ¾-inch deep, and will enable retailers to display product information and pricing across the entire length of a standard shelf, as well as create advertising and promotional messages that can be displayed, rotated and dynamically changed several times a week.

Speaking on this occasion, Tim Burne, Chief Executive Officer, Plastic Logic, said, "We're really excited to be partnering with UST Global to find new and exciting retail applications for our innovative ESL technology. To date, retailers have struggled to find the right method for creating whole-shelf displays. The combination of our display development efforts and our partnership with UST Global means for the first-time retailers can take advantage of flexible display technology that significantly enhances their customers' interactions and experiences."

Commenting on this, Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer, UST Global, said, "Innovation through perfect technology enablers with measurable benefits has always proven to drive exponential growth for large retail organizations. We see an upward trend in the market for Electronic Shelf Labels. Our global partnership and joint development with Plastic Logic ensure that our retail customers can now drive costs and increase value by adopting flexible shelf labels for centralized pricing and advertisements."

Niranjan Ram, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global, said, "We are seeing demand from our large retail customers globally for flexible, whole-shelf displays that are not restricted to individual product pricing, but expanding to advertisements along the shelf edge. This joint venture with Plastic Logic allows us to provide retailers the tools to create and change pricing across whole ranges on a standard shelf, as well as incorporate advertising for brands and products. This offers significant ROI opportunities through additional revenue generated from every store shelf, including labor savings and dynamic updates to potentially thousands of labels and advertisements."

UST Global is a preferred, long-term digital technology service partner to 12 of the world's top 20 retailers, including two of the world's top three mega-retailers. For more information visit https://www.ust-global.com/industry/retail

Plastic Logic is a leader in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs). Its Lectum® displays are high-resolution, lightweight and ultra-low-power and are far more rugged than standard glass-based EPDs. Being thinner and lighter makes them ideal for applications such as shelf displays and numerous other applications.

About UST Global

UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com

About Plastic Logic

Plastic Logic designed the world's first truly flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs)—Lectum®. Originally made in Dresden, Germany, production is today carried out in industry-leading manufacturing facilities globally. Founded in 2000, the company is supported by major investors including the Rusnano Corporation and the EINK Corporation , underlining its market and technology leadership position. Visit https://www.plasticlogic.com/

