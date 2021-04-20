UST Media Services launches CURÓ VENDOR, a VFX financial platform

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and its digital arm for the entertainment industry, UST Media Services, announced the launch of CURÓ VENDOR, a VFX financial platform that streamlines the bidding process between Producers, Studios, and VFX facilities.

VFX Budgeting is an incredibly time-consuming, inaccurate, volatile process, without a single industry solution or toolset, for both the project producers & their VFX facilities partners. CURÓ simplifies the creation, organization, and management of a VFX budget from pre-production through final delivery, providing a unified web-based system creating, planning, and managing visual effects budgets for any project.

CURÓ VENDOR provides the tools for VFX facilities to receive bid requests for projects directly from producers and create complex estimates of the tasks and time required to design, develop, and create VFX. Vendors can quickly create billing day rates per labor task, facility labor rates by location, facility costs, payroll expense, employee benefits, and much more. CURÓ VENDOR users can apply these billing rates to individual line-item costs on shots, assets, and FX development or create consistent cost complexities that are used over and over again. Once completed, CURÓ VENDOR publishes bids directly to the CURÓ PRODUCER Module, for an easy vendor by vendor bid comparison and analysis by the project producers.

"All facilities, large and small, need to budget the same labor and resource expenses when preparing bids for VFX work. Unifying the bidding process across the industry will save time and increase accuracy, both within the facility and with clients. Particularly so if the client is a Curó Producer user, further simplifying the exchange of highly detailed data," said Joyce Cox, award-winning VFX Producer and creator of CURÓ.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of CURÓ VENDOR, as it is a great time to introduce this toolset as Hollywood production moves to recover from the pandemic. We strongly believe that such SaaS approaches improve efficiency and drive profitability in the entertainment industry," said Jeffrey Lane, President, UST Media Services.

For more information about CURÓ or UST Media Services, please contact

Don Farr : [email protected]

+1(708) 717 -8025

About CURÓ

CURÓ was born out of the entertainment industry's need for a unified system for the financial planning and management of VFX, the fastest growing segment of the film industry. CURÓ development is based on product-proven best practices and methodologies applied to some of the top-grossing VFX films of the past two decades including "The Jungle Book," "Men in Black III," "The Great Gatsby," "Avatar," and "Titanic." VFX Producers have used CURÓ to manage recent shows such as "The Mandalorian", "American Gods", "The 100" and the new feature release "Dune". Visit us at www.curovfx.com

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Neha Misri

+91-9972631264

[email protected]

Media Contacts, US:

Suzanne Dawson, S&C PR

+1-646.941.9140

[email protected]

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

SOURCE UST