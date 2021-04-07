UST Named Market Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been recognized for industry leadership in 'Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation Services' and 'Payer Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)' by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. ISG also recognized UST as a 'Rising Star' in Healthcare Provider Digital Transformation Services.

In its ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services report for the U.S., ISG recognized UST for its integrated and innovative BPaaS offerings, which combine its capabilities for payer Core Admin Platform Solutions (CAPS) with services that support member experience, contact center, document interchange, imaging, payment integrity and financial integrity.

The report notes that the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in the healthcare industry. It also states that a Healthcare Payer BPaaS strategy can lead to better business outcomes as payers create efficiencies across the operations landscape. BPaaS can support connections and orchestrate data flows, allowing payers to operate their businesses more efficiently and intelligently.

"We are proud to be recognized by ISG as a leader in the healthcare technology space. This underscores our focus on helping our clients build smart solutions to grow their businesses, deliver the best possible care and create real impact for patients, payers, and members," said Jaffry Mohammed, SVP & Head of Healthcare, UST. "From working with the largest payers to bringing empathy into the smallest nuances, we are proud to be reshaping the healthcare space. With a strong reputation and long-term client relationships, this recognition speaks volumes about our capabilities to empower and enable our clients to transform their business and drive meaningful outcomes."

Healthcare is one of UST's core businesses, growing at double-digit rates, as highlighted in the report. The company's offerings meet healthcare payers and providers' growing requirements and demonstrate agility in transforming how its constituents experience healthcare — members, providers, brokers/agents, and regulators. The company offers cloud-managed services to support digital transformation initiatives with compliance on top of mind.

UST's ecosystem, supported by automation tools, increases speed to market and reduces administrative costs. Its machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics approach to payment integrity improve savings and payment accuracy. UST's comprehensive payer digital portfolio includes end-to-end digital transformation and transformation services and platforms for benefit coding, claims processing, enrollment, and portals. UST CyberProof offers security services to payers. UST's MyDoc digital healthcare platform, with patented technology, connects patients, payers, and providers to deliver healthcare data insights and coordinate care. UST's MCheck offers proactive data quality management using a combination of AI, medical ontologies, and big data.

For more information about UST's healthcare offerings, please visit https://ust.com/en/industries/healthcare and for the ISG report visit https://go.ust.com/isg-healthcare-accolades.

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

