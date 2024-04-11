USTA MID-ATLANTIC FOUNDATION APPLAUDS APPROVAL OF ZONING APPLICATION FOR VILLAGE AT CLEAR SPRINGS

Decision and $2.5 million grant award are critical next steps for USTA Mid-Atlantic Tennis Campus

LEESBURG, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA Mid-Atlantic Tennis Campus – a planned best-in-class hub for health, wellness and community-building through sport – is now a critical step closer with the decision by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to approve the zoning application for the Village at Clear Springs. A key amenity within the Village at Clear Springs, the USTA Mid-Atlantic Tennis Campus will offer a transformative upgrade of indoor and outdoor courts and resources that will make it a year-round regional hub for economic growth and engaging environments that positively enhance lives.

Tennis is one of the healthiest sports and is growing rapidly. More places to play are needed to positively impact lives and communities. This video explains how USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is addressing this growing need and showcases the features for a planned 51-court tennis campus in Loudoun County, Virginia. Rendering depicting the USTA Mid-Atlantic Tennis Campus planned for Loudoun County within the Village at Clear Springs. The 51-court campus will be open to the public and will offer a transformative upgrade of indoor and outdoor courts and resources that will make it a year-round regional hub for economic growth and engaging environments that positively enhance lives.

In addition to the approval, the USTA has pledged $2.5 million in grant funding to the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation to invest in this critical, community-based infrastructure and support the mission to grow tennis.

"USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation celebrates the approval of the zoning application for the Village at Clear Springs," said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, Chief Executive Officer, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation. "This important decision along with an unprecedented funding commitment are crucial steps forward that allow us to succeed in our ambitious vision to increase access to tennis for all people providing physical, social and emotional health benefits for today's youth and adults of all ages."

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Tennis Campus is planned to be open to the public and will feature 21 outdoor tennis courts, including a stadium center court, 10 indoor tennis courts, 8 outdoor pickleball courts and 12 indoor pickleball courts which will also be used for youth tennis, cardio tennis and beginner tennis instruction for adults. The tennis campus will feature space for fitness, wellness programs, community gatherings and large-scale competitions and events. It will serve as an accessible hub for health, education and fun, while being an important economic engine estimated to generate $8.5 million annually in economic impact.

"One of the most important aspects of the tennis campus is the ability to extend into the community and activate the higher benefits of sport among those who may be under-resourced," said Beth Twomey, Chief Operating Officer, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation. "Especially fundamental to the vision for the campus are community outreach and education programs that will help under-resourced youth and support schools through tennis, education and physical activity. We have built strong relationships in the county and are already taking action, now we can build on this momentum to create long-term and sustainable approaches through tennis and sport that create community, character, and well-being for all."

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation has invested $10 million in the project and is actively seeking lead corporate sponsors and donors to help achieve the vision and be an instrumental part of the tennis campus. The tennis campus project is anticipated to cost $42 million and the groundbreaking is planned for 2025.

For more information about the tennis campus, including ways to get involved visit https://ustamidatlantictenniscampus.com/.

View the tennis campus renderings here .

About USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation:

USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits. Our mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis. Our vision is tennis in EVERY community. For 100 years USTA Mid-Atlantic has been the leader for tennis in the region. We operate leagues, tournaments, and other outreach programs and events throughout the region for more than 30,000 adult and youth members in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and eastern and southern West Virginia. We support the community providers, facilities, and coaches that directly deliver the sport.

