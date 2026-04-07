UT Haslam Graduate Programs Place Highly in U.S. News Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Management graduate programs in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, rose to No. 2 among U.S. public universities and placed at No. 8 overall in the U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Graduate Business Schools specialty rankings. This marks the seventh consecutive year Haslam's graduate supply chain programs have placed in the top five among publics. Supply chain has been recognized in the top 10 for more than a decade.

The Supply Chain Management graduate programs in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, rose to No. 2 among U.S. public universities and placed at No. 8 overall in the U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Graduate Business Schools specialty rankings. Haslam's accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, finance, management, marketing, Full-Time MBA and Executive MBA were also recognized as top programs.

Further, the Full-Time MBA program placed at No. 19 among public schools and No. 43 overall. The MBA program's entrepreneurship concentration was ranked No. 15 among publics and No. 33 overall. Additionally, Haslam's graduate accounting programs placed at No. 25 among publics and No. 48 overall; management placed at No. 26 among publics and No. 52 overall; marketing placed No. 28 among publics and No. 52 overall; finance ranked No. 29 among publics and No. 57 overall; and business analytics placed at No. 42 among publics and No 73 overall. The Executive MBA ranked No. 25 among publics and No. 46 nationally.

Graduate Programs that Deliver Excellence

Stephen L. Mangum, Haslam's dean and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair, said the college's multidisciplinary rankings are a source of pride for Haslam's administration, faculty and staff.

"We are pleased with the supply chain graduate programs' presence in the top two of the U.S. News ranking among public schools, signaling its status as a trusted leader in the discipline to students, alumni and peer institutions and making Haslam a destination school for prospective supply chain students," he said. "That so many of our departments are recognized in the U.S. News specialty rankings speaks both to a quality academic experience that results in superior outcomes for all of our graduates and the impact our students make in industry after graduation."

The rankings also reflect the college's commitment to delivering a comprehensive, high-quality educational experience students have come to expect from Haslam, says Amy Cathey, Haslam's associate dean for Graduate and Executive Education.

"Our students thrive in an academic atmosphere that challenges and enriches them with experiential learning projects delivered by highly respected faculty who are thought leaders in their fields," Cathey said. "They benefit from relevant networking and internship opportunities from corporate partners that build real-world experience. This holistic experience ensures our graduates leave Haslam with the skills and business acumen to immediately contribute to the workforce."

About the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Graduate Business School Specialty Rankings

The U.S. News graduate business rankings are based on surveys sent to accredited MBA programs, of which 333 responded. The rankings consider such factors as recruiter reviews, job placement, graduates' starting salaries and bonuses, mean GMAT and GRE scores, peer reviews and more. Specialty rankings reflect the perspectives of business school deans and graduate program leadership regarding quality of graduate coursework and concentrations that award credit toward the MBA degree.

About Haslam College of Business' Graduate & Executive Education

Haslam offers graduate and executive education programs that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers. At the master's level, these programs include the Haslam Full-Time MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Healthcare Leadership and Strategic Leadership), Aerospace and Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, M.A. in Economics, M.S. in Business Analytics with AI, M.S. in Management and Human Resources, M.S. in Marketing, M.S. in Supply Chain Management (Global), M.S. in Supply Chain Management Online and M.S. in Business Cybersecurity Online. Haslam also offers a full portfolio of doctoral programs.

Haslam's graduate programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that develops both analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to create dynamic, relevant and impactful learning experiences.

SOURCE University of Tennessee on behalf of its Haslam College of Business