UT Haslam Marks Decade in Major International Ranking's Top Five U.S. Public Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Financial Times' 2026 Custom Executive Education Ranking released today, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business ranked No. 3 among U.S. public institutions. Marking a decade of excellence, Haslam's custom executive education programs have ranked in the top five among U.S. public institutions for the last 10 years. The college placed at No. 6 nationally and No. 62 among all business schools worldwide. In the rankings' follow-up subcategory, Haslam eclipsed all other U.S. public universities, ranking No. 1 for the third consecutive year. This subcategory rates the extent and effectiveness of follow-up by faculty and staff, responding to past participants' questions, assisting with implementation issues faced on the job and reinforcing their course learning.

Marking a decade of excellence, Haslam’s custom executive education programs have ranked in the top five among U.S. public institutions for the last 10 years.

Delivering Impact and Value

Amy Cathey, Haslam's associate dean for graduate and executive education, said the latest Financial Times rankings reflect the college's focus on providing rigorous and relevant executive education programming tailored to specific organizational needs.

"Our faculty and staff deliver timely, impactful experiential learning," she said. "In our custom programs, participants gain expertise that returns substantial value to their organizations. Recognizing that participants are working professionals with significant career demands, we offer courses in person and online. With this flexibility, sponsoring organizations can choose a format that best meets employees' needs."

Haslam offers a full portfolio of customized executive education programs, open enrollment short courses, multiple MBA programs and specialty masters' programs.

About the Financial Times' Custom Executive Education Ranking

The Financial Times' Custom Executive Education Ranking is widely acknowledged as an authoritative source, respected for the thoroughness and balance of its methodology. The rankings are derived from client and school surveys and consider many factors, including instruction quality, program design flexibility, workplace relevance, follow up with students and several other data points. A total of 106 institutions from around the globe were included in the latest ranking.

About the Haslam College of Business Graduate and Executive Education Programs

Haslam offers graduate and executive education programs that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers. At the master's level, these programs include the Haslam Full-Time MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Healthcare Leadership and Strategic Leadership), Aerospace and Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, M.A. in Economics, M.S. in Business Analytics and AI, M.S. in Management and Human Resources, M.S. in Marketing, M.S. in Supply Chain Management (Global), Online M.S. in Supply Chain Management and Online M.S. in Business Cybersecurity. Haslam also offers a full portfolio of doctoral programs.

Haslam's graduate programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that develops both analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to create dynamic, relevant and impactful learning experiences.

SOURCE University of Tennessee on behalf of its Haslam College of Business