UT Health San Antonio recognized among nation's top 100 oncology programs

Honor highlights excellence in cancer care, research and innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UT Health San Antonio's Mays Cancer Center has been named among the nation's leading hospitals and health systems for excellence in oncology programs, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

The publication's annual list features more than 100 organizations recognized for their contributions in cancer research, innovation and treatment. This marks the first time the Mays Cancer Center has received national recognition from Becker's Hospital Review.

"Earning this recognition marks a defining moment not only for our institution, but for the future of cancer care and research in our nation," said Francisco Cigarroa, MD, senior executive vice president for health affairs and health system at The University of Texas at San Antonio. "It affirms the Mays Cancer Center's place among the country's most distinguished cancer centers—advancing discovery, delivering unparalleled care and transforming outcomes for patients across South Texas and beyond."

The Mays Cancer Center stands among the nation's leading institutions recognized for excellence in cancer care and research. Like many of the organizations highlighted by Becker's Hospital Review, the Mays Cancer Center holds the prestigious designation from the National Cancer Institute, the nation's authority in cancer research and innovation. As one of only four NCI-designated Cancer Centers in Texas, and the only one serving South Texas, the Mays Cancer Center exemplifies the gold standard in advancing discovery, delivering world-class care and improving outcomes for patients across our region and beyond.

"This distinction is a tremendous honor," said Lei Zheng, MD, PhD, executive director of Mays Cancer Center. "It represents years of investment, collaboration and a testament to the dedication of our entire team. Most importantly, it means families in South Texas have access to nationally recognized cancer care, research and clinical trials close to home."

Established in 1974, the Mays Cancer Center is a leader in cancer drug development and translational research. The center offers specialized programs for a broad range of cancer diagnoses and delivers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care supported by clinical research and more than 180 clinical trials. Serving a 38-county region, the Mays Cancer Center focuses on prevention, early detection, treatment, as well as access to novel and leading therapies.

Receiving this honor from Becker's Hospital Review reinforces the Mays Cancer Center's commitment to discovery, collaboration and breakthroughs, and its mission to reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families in South Texas and beyond.

UT Health San Antonio is the academic health center of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UT San Antonio), offering a comprehensive network of inpatient and outpatient care facilities staffed by medical, dental, nursing and allied health professionals who conduct more than 2.5 million patient visits each year. It is the region's only academic health center and one of the nation's leading health sciences institutions, supported by the schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, health professions, graduate biomedical sciences and public health that are leading change and advancing fields throughout South Texas and the world. To learn about the many ways "We make lives better®," visit UTHealthSA.org.

