UT Southwestern's Dr. John Sweetenham Elected Board Chair for National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Dr. Sweetenham previously served as Vice-Chair of the board of directors for the alliance of leading cancer centers; Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Matt Kalaycio to take over Vice-Chair role.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the election of John W. Sweetenham, MD, FRCP, FACP, FASCO, to the role of Chair of the Board of Directors and Matt Kalaycio, MD, FACP, as Vice-Chair.

"People all over the world look to NCCN for guidance on providing high-quality, evidence-based, expert-consensus cancer treatment. Our internationally-respected leaders enable us to continue to earn that trust every day," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, CEO, NCCN. "It has been my privilege to work closely with John and Matt over the years as they help define and advance quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. We are honored to have them overseeing our board of directors, which includes members from 32 leading academic cancer centers across the United States."

Dr. Sweetenham is Professor of Medicine and Associate Director for Clinical Affairs at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. His primary area of clinical interest is in malignant lymphomas. He has recently served as a member of the NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis.

"NCCN's work helps improve outcomes and experiences for people with cancer in many ways, from setting standards for care, to facilitating and sharing new research, and more," said Dr. Sweetenham. "I've been involved with NCCN in different capacities over the years and am glad for the opportunity to help guide the organization toward even greater successes against cancer in the future."

Dr. Kalaycio is Vice Chairman at Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute and holds a joint appointment in Cleveland Clinic's Transplant Center. His clinical interests are in leukemia and stem cell transplantation and his research focuses on finding new treatments for leukemia. Dr. Kalaycio is the editor of a book on leukemia and co-editor of a book on clinical malignant hematology, in addition to numerous scientific publications.

"I look forward to helping guide NCCN as it continues to refine how best to support people with cancer worldwide," said Dr. Kalaycio. "The pace of innovation in cancer care can be relentless. By freely providing expert recommendations in the most frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available, we help to ensure equitable access to the latest advances in cancer care."

Treasurer Patrick J. O'Brien, MBA, from Fox Chase Cancer Center, and Secretary Rebecca L. Caires, MBA, from Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, will both remain in their positions as officers of the NCCN Board of Directors.

