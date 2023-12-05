Utah-Based ArgentaWorks Enters the Ski and Snowboard Goggle Market with Exceptional Products at Accessible Prices

News provided by

ArgentaWorks

05 Dec, 2023, 11:01 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArgentaWorks, a Park City, Utah–based ski and snowboard goggle company, today announced its official launch. Designed by people who love the mountains for people who love the mountains, the brand sits at the intersection of peak performance and peak style.

ArgentaWorks' initial offerings include its hallmark goggle, the Tuscarora™, which features a toric lens that maximizes field of view and is engineered to fit snugly on helmets, optimizing performance in a variety of conditions. Each pair of goggles comes with two interchangeable lenses – sunny and low-light – which offer full-spectrum UV protection, industry-leading anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, embedded magnets and an advanced locking mechanism, and a hard case whose quality is unmatched in the marketplace. 

Other products include mix-and-match goggle straps in a wide range of colors to complement any ski or snowboard apparel, and multi-use, four-way-stretch neck gaiters in 10 colorways.

The ArgentaWorks team is composed of dedicated designers, skiers and snowboarders, and other mountain lovers who rigorously test all of the company's products both locally in Utah and across mountain ranges around the world.

Informed by long-standing collaborations with the US Ski and Snowboard Team and Olympic medalists, ArgentaWorks designs premium products that meet even the most stringent performance standards of ski and snowboard athletes and backcountry enthusiasts. 

"We are extremely proud of our initial offerings," said Garen Riedel, Founder of ArgentaWorks. "If you love the mountains and ski or snowboard more than 30 days a year, we have developed goggles and accessories just for you. They are reliable, packed with distinctive tech and features, and priced extremely reasonably. We want people to use them, not leave them sitting on a shelf."

ArgentaWorks goggles and accessories are available for purchase in ski and snowboard shops throughout Utah and on the company's website. "We have some exciting partnerships, collaborations, and expansion opportunities in the works, and we hope you'll see a lot more of us in the future," Riedel added.

About ArgentaWorks 
Founded and headquartered in the historic silver mining town of Park City, Utah, ArgentaWorks is committed to delivering the highest-quality products to serve all of its customers' skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering needs. Visit www.argentaworks.com for more information. 

Contact
Garen Riedel
ArgentaWorks
[email protected]

SOURCE ArgentaWorks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.