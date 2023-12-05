Utah-Based ArgentaWorks Enters the Ski and Snowboard Goggle Market with Exceptional Products at Accessible Prices

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArgentaWorks, a Park City, Utah–based ski and snowboard goggle company, today announced its official launch. Designed by people who love the mountains for people who love the mountains, the brand sits at the intersection of peak performance and peak style.

ArgentaWorks' initial offerings include its hallmark goggle, the Tuscarora™, which features a toric lens that maximizes field of view and is engineered to fit snugly on helmets, optimizing performance in a variety of conditions. Each pair of goggles comes with two interchangeable lenses – sunny and low-light – which offer full-spectrum UV protection, industry-leading anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, embedded magnets and an advanced locking mechanism, and a hard case whose quality is unmatched in the marketplace.

Other products include mix-and-match goggle straps in a wide range of colors to complement any ski or snowboard apparel, and multi-use, four-way-stretch neck gaiters in 10 colorways.

The ArgentaWorks team is composed of dedicated designers, skiers and snowboarders, and other mountain lovers who rigorously test all of the company's products both locally in Utah and across mountain ranges around the world.

Informed by long-standing collaborations with the US Ski and Snowboard Team and Olympic medalists, ArgentaWorks designs premium products that meet even the most stringent performance standards of ski and snowboard athletes and backcountry enthusiasts.

"We are extremely proud of our initial offerings," said Garen Riedel, Founder of ArgentaWorks. "If you love the mountains and ski or snowboard more than 30 days a year, we have developed goggles and accessories just for you. They are reliable, packed with distinctive tech and features, and priced extremely reasonably. We want people to use them, not leave them sitting on a shelf."

ArgentaWorks goggles and accessories are available for purchase in ski and snowboard shops throughout Utah and on the company's website . "We have some exciting partnerships, collaborations, and expansion opportunities in the works, and we hope you'll see a lot more of us in the future," Riedel added.

About ArgentaWorks

Founded and headquartered in the historic silver mining town of Park City, Utah, ArgentaWorks is committed to delivering the highest-quality products to serve all of its customers' skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering needs. Visit www.argentaworks.com for more information.

