Utah College Football Season Raises Nearly 40,000 Pounds of Food Bank Donations

The donation marks the second consecutive year of the college football-themed partnership between Smithfield, UPPA, Fredette Family Foundation and the local universities to support Utah Food Bank's mission to fight hunger statewide.

"One in five children in Utah face food insecurity," said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful that this program generates nutritious protein donations to help us feed families facing hunger while driving awareness of the significant need that exists in our communities."

"UPPA is proud to partner with Smithfield to provide nourishing protein to our neighbors, and we are deeply appreciative of the work Utah Food Bank does every day to support Utahns in need," said Jim Webb, president of the Utah Pork Producers Association.

"Food, football and good causes bring people together," said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager for Smithfield Foods. "This program combines all three in a way that supports our communities. Thanks to our partners for sharing our commitment to alleviating hunger, and congratulations to the Cougars and the Aggies for persevering through a uniquely challenging season."

The Utah college football partnership is part of Smithfield's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®, which partners with Feeding America ® and its network of food banks across the U.S. to alleviate hunger year-round. The program has donated more than 212 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 states since 2008.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 14,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Utah Pork Producers Association

The Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) has been representing hog farmers in the state of Utah since 1986, including commercial, independent and show hog farmers. Recognized as the 15th largest hog producing state in the United States, UPPA assists Smithfield Foods and independent producers in Cache Valley and throughout the state to supply healthy and delicious pork to Utah, the United States, and to global markets worldwide in helping to feed the world.

About Fredette Family Foundation

The Fredette Family Foundation (FFF) was founded in 2011 by Brigham Young University Basketball star and NCAA College Basketball Player of the Year, Jimmer Fredette. Also known as "Jimmerosity", FFF designs and operates programs to strengthen and support families, youth, and local communities throughout the United States. Visit us at www.Jimmerosity.org . Find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/Jimmerosity and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/Jimmerosity .

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 203 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 52.9 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 44.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank.

