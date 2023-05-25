Utah Company Brings Home Five Awards from Local Organization

USANA

25 May, 2023, 10:13 ET

USANA honored with five Best of State Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in global nutrition, was honored at the Best of State Gala in Salt Lake City, Utah, for its excellence in product quality and innovation. The company brought home prominent awards for its manufacturing department, Celavive, Rev3 Energy, CellSentials, and its Nutritional product line.

Best of State
"Receiving these awards year after year is gratifying because it showcases our hard work and determination to create high-quality products," said Dan Macuga, USANA chief communications and marketing officer. "It's wonderful to see our company and products being honored alongside so many other Utah companies that are best in class."

USANA took home five Best of State medals in the following categories:

  • Manufacturing Industries—USANA manufacturing won for the third time
  • Personal Care Products—USANA Celavive skincare won for the sixth consecutive year
  • Best Beverage—Rev3 Energy won for its fifteenth year in a row
  • Best Dietary Supplement—USANA CellSentials took home this honor for the seventh consecutive year
  • Health/Nutrition Products—USANA Nutritionals won for the sixth time

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah. 

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 850 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

