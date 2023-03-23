Utah Governor's Office Recognizes USANA for Its Support of Women in the Workplace

Named among 100 Utah companies championing women

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating an environment of equity and inclusion for women in the workplace is an important focus for USANA, which was recently recognized for its efforts in this area. Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University recently named USANA as one of the 100 Utah companies championing women.

"USANA strives to be an inclusive company and place for women to grow in their careers," says Sheena Blauvelt, USANA's executive director of Human Resources. "Through our Women in Leadership program, we have created a space for executives at USANA to share their expertise and help mentor and sponsor our next generation of leaders. We are proud of what we have accomplished and are excited about future initiatives that will ensure USANA continues to offer a diverse workplace and leadership team."

Along with its Women in Leadership program, USANA also boasts inclusive benefit and retirement strategies, a commitment to work-life balance, and strong female senior leadership that extends to its Board of Directors. All this was key to USANA receiving this honor.

As part of the new Inspire In Utah initiative, 100 Companies Championing Women recognizes and highlights stories from 100 Utah companies that offer family-friendly policies and practices. These exemplary businesses also engage women-specific initiatives to impact the recruiting, hiring, retaining, and advancing of women employees, managers, and leaders.

"We know a more diverse workforce and leadership team isn't just the right thing to do, it's also linked to organizations having better financial performance, increased innovation, and better understanding of customers," says Amy Haran, USANA executive vice president of communications. "I'm excited to see USANA and so many other leading companies in our state foster women leaders and reap the business benefits that come with it. Thanks to the Governor's office and Utah State for this important initiative and recognition."

