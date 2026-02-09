Utah Municipal Power Agency Selects Mainspring for 48 MW Local Power Generation Project

Utility-scale linear generator project to begin producing power in 2027

SPANISH FORK, Utah, and MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah Municipal Power Agency (UMPA), a joint agency municipal utility, and Mainspring Energy today announced UMPA's selection of Mainspring Linear Generators to supply 48 MW of new dispatchable local generation capacity. The greenfield project, scheduled to begin operation in central Utah in 2027, will cost-effectively deliver significant new capacity to UMPA's member cities.

Facing a sharp rise in electricity demand over the next decade, UMPA moved to avert a potential power capacity deficit by building and operating additional local power, supplementing its existing baseload and peak power resources. Mainspring's modular linear generator facility will deliver firm capacity and reliability in a low-cost and low-emissions asset.

"Mainspring's local power solution gives UMPA the dispatchable power we need to control our energy future while staying aligned with our sustainability and cost objectives," said Travis Ball, Vice President of Generation, UMPA. "We are proud to work with Mainspring to provide a reliable and economical power supply portfolio serving the needs of our members and community."

U.S. Senator John R. Curtis stated, "This project exemplifies Utah's leadership on energy and the adoption of innovative solutions. UMPA is taking important steps to deploy new generation technologies that strengthen the grid and help deliver affordable, reliable, and clean electricity for thousands of Utahns."

"With this project, UMPA and Mainspring are creating an ideal model for municipal utilities and other public power companies with rising demand and goals for independence," said Adam Simpson, Mainspring Chief Commercial Officer. "UMPA is leading the way in effective and rapid deployment of utility-scale local power."

UMPA selected the proven Mainspring Linear Generator solution over other local power generation options, citing its significant advantages:

Low emissions: the Linear Generator's extremely low NOx output (<1.5 ppm) meets the most stringent local, state and federal air quality standards, without requiring use of special after-treatment.

Rapid manufacture and installation of firm power capacity. Linear generators are factory built and commissioned in a far shorter time period than any other dispatchable power generation options.

Low capital cost that qualifies for a 30% investment tax credit, combined with high efficiency and low maintenance, offers the lowest cost of ownership relative to other dispatchable power generation options.

Ability to reliably produce power with minimal down-time due to inherent system modularity. Mainspring's smaller building blocks and nodal design ensures that a high percentage of the 48 MW project is always available, even during maintenance events.

Like many municipal and cooperative utilities, UMPA is advancing a diversified resource strategy to meet rising demand while maintaining affordability and reliability for its members. The linear generator's flexibility ensures future-proof investment with the ability to deploy much-needed power systems today that scale modularly, run multiple fuels, and dispatch power on demand for decades to come.

About Utah Municipal Power Agency

The Utah Municipal Power Agency (UMPA) is a consumer-owned (public power) interlocal entity and political subdivision of the State of Utah formed in 1980 to provide reliable and affordable wholesale electricity to its six member Utah cities by managing power supply, generation, transmission, and distribution through joint action. Learn more at umpa.energy .

About Mainspring

Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers fuel-flexible, low-emissions local power solutions that rapidly add new capacity and deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable electric power. The company began commercial shipments of its Mainspring Linear Generators in 2020 and today has hundreds of megawatts in advanced development and field operations for leading Fortune 500 companies, data centers, and utilities. Mainspring also partners with global energy leaders including AEP, NextEra Energy Resources, Schneider Electric, and more. Learn more at mainspringenergy.com .

SOURCE Mainspring Energy, Inc.