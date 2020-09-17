Utah Valley University adopts Passport mobile pay solution for parking

OREM, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and faculty at Utah Valley University can now pay to park using the Passport Parking mobile app. The digital application, which is replacing the existing parking app at the university, is an alternative to paying at a meter or paystation and makes it safe and easy to pay to park directly from a smartphone.

In order to initiate their first parking session, drivers download the free app and create an account with their email address and preferred method of payment. Depending on the lot, users will either enter their license plate number or space number and be able to manage and pay for their parking all from one place.

Passport Parking is powered by the Passport Operating System that enables over 1,200 cities and universities to manage vehicle interactions on streets and sidewalks through one comprehensive back end. In addition to supporting Utah Valley University, Passport partners with Salt Lake City to provide a convenient payment option for parking through the city's private label, ParkSLC.

"Utah Valley University was in search of a mobile pay solution with a more robust and comprehensive back office system," said Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive. "Passport is excited to bring this new parking solution to the campus to improve the experience for the parking operators and for the students.."

Drivers can download the Passport Parking app from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

