Utah Valley University Forms Memorial Committee Following Charlie Kirk Tragedy

OREM, Utah, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Sept. 10, 2025, the university is creating a committee to develop a memorial.

The UVU Memorial Committee will be co-chaired by Scott M. Smith, UVU Board of Trustees chair and Qualtrics co-founder, and Amanda Covington, Utah Board of Higher Education chair. The committee will include students and political leaders among other key stakeholders.

"As a committee, we will listen to community voices and carefully consider the many perspectives surrounding this memorial," said Amanda Covington, committee co-chair. "This is an important process, and we are committed to approaching it with thoughtfulness and respect."

UVU has received an outpouring of support, ideas and suggestions regarding a memorial from students, faculty, staff, the community, local and national business leaders, and elected officials. The university is approaching this process with care, ensuring that community input guides the memorial's direction.

"As we support our community in the days ahead, we are committed and dedicated to creating a memorial," said Scott M. Smith, UVU Board of Trustees chair. "We will coordinate with state and local officials, the family of Charlie Kirk, the wider community, the Utah Board of Higher Education, UVU's Board of Trustees and our students to develop an appropriate long-term plan."

The co-chairs invite community members to share ideas and receive updates at uvu.edu/memorial.

