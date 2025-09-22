Utah Valley University Initiating a Comprehensive Independent Review

Findings to Strengthen Safety Practices for UVU and Utah Higher Education

OREM, Utah, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Sept. 10, 2025, Utah Valley University (UVU) today announced it is initiating a comprehensive independent review with an external organization.

"We believe the findings of the comprehensive, third-party independent review of this targeted act of violence will offer valuable insights on how college campuses improve response and preparedness moving forward," said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. "We will integrate the findings into our efforts to strengthen and improve safety practices for UVU and all of Utah higher education."

UVU will continue to care for its campus community, providing support through mental health services and additional resources throughout the semester. The university also affirms its commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry and constructive dialogue.

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education — and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master's degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

For more information, visit UVU's Newsroom website for fact sheets, maps, leadership bios, history, photos, b-roll, filming policies, and a list of interview-ready faculty experts at https://www.uvu.edu/newsroom/# .

