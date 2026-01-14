Utah Valley University President to Step Down in May

OREM, Utah, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- President Astrid S. Tuminez today announced that after serving for seven and a half years, she will be stepping down as president, effective May 1, to devote more time to her family and personal pursuits.

"I will be forever grateful to the students, staff, and faculty at Utah Valley University and the friends who support UVU's noble mission to transform the lives of our students," said President Tuminez. "UVU has been a labor of love for me. The university's call to 'come as you are' recognizes and cultivates human potential in bold ways that traditional institutions may overlook. Education transformed my life from the slums of the Philippines to a global adventure, and I brought that conviction to UVU. My heart will always be green. Given the academic calendar and hiring process, this is the ideal transition point for USHE to identify and onboard a new president who will lead the next chapter of UVU's inspiring story."

President Tuminez became the university's seventh president in the fall of 2018. Her stewardship is marked by her commitment to UVU's core values of exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results and the development of Vision 2030, a 10-year roadmap of UVU's goals to provide student, community and workforce support.

"President Tuminez has been a deeply thoughtful leader who has consistently championed student success," said USHE Commissioner Geoffrey Landward. "We are grateful for her leadership and will work closely with the Board and the university to ensure a smooth and well-supported transition."

Under her leadership, UVU has launched groundbreaking initiatives that reflect her transformative vision and long-lasting impact on higher education in Utah, including:

Accelerating Student Success:

Increasing student enrollment by more than 20 percent and more than doubling the number of graduates

Named Carnegie Opportunity University – one of only 16 percent of universities in the country

Elevated the student experience with the addition of new buildings and facilities, including the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, the Scott C. and Karen Keller Business Building, the Fugal Gateway, the Young Living Alumni Center, the Art Museum at Lakemount, the Alan C. and Karen Ashton Center for Leadership and Inspiration, UCCU Soccer Stadium, and the Scott M. Smith Engineering Building.

Building Utah's Thriving Workforce and Communities:

UVU now educates and graduates the most Utahns, with more than 74 percent of UVU students living in the state 10 years after graduation

UVU's graduating class includes the state's highest number of graduates in high-yield, career-ready degrees.

Developing the state's first applied artificial intelligence (AI) institute, the Kahlert Applied AI Institute, empowering students with the knowledge, skills and resources needed for the new economy.

Creating a Legacy of Impact:

Leading the university's first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign and raising more than $250 million for student impact.

Initiating the comprehensive strategy for UVU's 225-acre Vineyard campus.

As the largest university in the state, UVU educates more than 48,000 students. During her time as president, academic offerings have expanded to 99 certificates, 65 associate degrees, 110 bachelor's degrees, 11 graduate certificates and 22 master's degrees.

"President Tuminez has guided Utah Valley University through incredible growth, innovating the delivery and impact of higher education for students in our state," said Amanda Covington, Utah Board of Higher Education chair. "Her commitment to the mission of the university, its faculty, staff, students, and broader community has positioned UVU well for the future. The Board is committed to a search process that builds on this foundation."

The Utah Board of Higher Education is also establishing a presidential transition team that will include representatives from the Board, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, and UVU trustees. The team will assess institutional priorities and near-term needs to support continuity and inform the search process over the next several months.

As the first presidential search conducted under the new model, the Utah Valley University presidential transition team will remain in place through the first six months of the new president's tenure, extending support beyond the search process and into the early phase of leadership.

