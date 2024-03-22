Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market size is set to grow by USD 2692.65 mn from 2023-2027, increase in healthcare expenditure boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global uterine fibroid treatment device market size is estimated to grow by USD 2692.65 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period. The global healthcare market, driven by economic growth in developing countries like India and China, is projected to grow by 5.8% in 2021, reaching USD8.8 trillion. In the context of uterine fibroid treatment, North America's healthcare expenditure increased from 15% during 2010-2020. Key trends include targeting awareness among women aged 50, racial groups, and using non-hormonal medications, fibroid types, and distribution channels like retail pharmacies and hospitals.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2692.65 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Gynesonics Inc., Hologic Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lumenis Be Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Segment Overview

This uterine fibroid treatment device market report extensively covers market segmentation by Therapeutic Area (Invasive treatment, Minimally invasive treatment, Non-invasive treatment) Technology (Surgical techniques, Laparoscopic techniques, Ablation techniques, Embolization techniques) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Therapeutic Area

Geography Overview

The Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market in North America is experiencing significant growth, with the US and Canada being the major contributors. The market's expansion is driven by the high prevalence of uterine fibroids among women in the region. Approximately 80% of women in the US are expected to develop uterine fibroids during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive treatments is fueling market growth. These advancements offer several benefits, including reduced recovery time and fewer complications, making them an attractive option for patients. Overall, the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market in North America is poised for continued growth due to these key factors.

In emerging markets, population growth and an expanding middle class drive the demand for medical devices, including uterine fibroid treatment devices. BRICS countries, representing over half of the global GDP, have significant potential for growth. Factors influencing market trends include demographics, such as age and racial groups, and fibroid types. Non-hormonal medications and various distribution channels also impact the market.

The global uterine fibroid treatment device market is hindered by high costs, limiting access and adoption. Procedures like hysterectomy ( USD9,661 - USD22,534 ) and laparoscopic myomectomy ( USD8,062 - USD11,432 ) are significant financial burdens, particularly for uninsured patients. Factors affecting market trends include age, race, fibroid location, drug classes, and distribution channels.

Research Analysis

The Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market encompasses various techniques for managing non-cancerous uterine growths, including Leiomyomas, also known as Myomas or fibroids. Surgical interventions for fibroid removal involve traditional techniques such as hysterectomy and myomectomy. However, less invasive methods like Ablation Techniques and Embolization Techniques are gaining popularity. Ablation techniques use heat or cold to destroy fibroids, while Embolization Techniques block the blood supply to the fibroids, causing them to shrink and eventually die. The growth and development of these fibroids can significantly impact a woman's quality of life, making effective treatment devices a crucial market segment.

Market Research Overview

The Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market represents a significant segment in the medical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for the diagnosis and management of uterine fibroids. These benign tumors, commonly found in women of reproductive age, can cause various symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pressure, and pain. The market comprises various players, including Pharmaceutical, Research and Development, and Symptomatic Treatment companies. These organizations offer a range of products, from hormonal therapies and pain relievers to minimally invasive surgical procedures like hysteroscopy and laparoscopy. The use of advanced technologies like ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for diagnosis and precise treatment planning is a key trend in the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market. Additionally, the growing awareness of fibroid symptoms and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive market growth. The market is also witnessing the development of novel technologies, such as MRI-guided focused ultrasound and magnetic resonance-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (MRgFUS), which offer improved accuracy and fewer side effects compared to traditional surgical methods. In conclusion, the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market is a dynamic and evolving sector, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Market Drivers

The global healthcare market experienced a 5.8% growth in 2021, reaching an estimated $8.8 trillion, with developing economies, such as India and China, driving this expansion. Healthcare companies are increasingly focusing on these markets, necessitating technological innovations and new delivery and business models. One specific area of growth is the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market. During 2010-2020, healthcare expenditure in North America grew from 15%, making it a significant market for these devices as well. With the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids and the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment options, the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global uterine fibroid treatment device market faces a substantial challenge due to the high cost of devices and procedures. This financial barrier significantly impacts demand, particularly for patients without insurance coverage. For instance, the cost of a hysterectomy ranges from $9,661 to $22,534, while a laparoscopic myomectomy in the US costs between $8,062 and $11,432. These expenses can limit the availability and adoption of these technologies, hindering healthcare providers and hospitals from investing in advanced treatments for uterine fibroids.

