UTI, Inc. to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

Management to Provide a Company Overview and Highlight Strategic Progress on Growth, Diversification, and Optimization

PHOENIX, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UTI, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held in Dana Point, CA from March 17-19, 2024.

The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant and CFO, Troy Anderson will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings throughout March 18th and 19th. In their remarks, management will offer an overview of the Company and highlight progress on the Company's growth, diversification, and optimization strategy through the first fiscal quarter of 2024, along with the expectations for the remainder of the year.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About UTI, Inc.

UTI, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Corporate Affairs

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

[email protected]

