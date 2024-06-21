Utilities Sector Can Enhance Risk Management and Resilience With Exponential IT, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Resource

Info-Tech Research Group's recently published industry research offers the utilities sector strategic insights to enhance innovation, resiliency, and operational efficiency through the adoption of Exponential IT. The firm's new blueprint addresses industry-specific challenges, providing IT leaders with the five priorities to drive digital transformation and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The utilities industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to rapid technological advancement, increasing regulatory demands, and evolving customer expectations. As a strategic response to these disruptions, many utilities have embraced digital transformation. However, IT leaders often grapple with specialized knowledge gaps needed to leverage emerging technologies and trends effectively. To address these challenges and foster innovation and agility, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Utilities Industry. The firm's comprehensive research and insights provide utilities IT leaders with the tools to identify and tackle specific pain points, optimize operations, and deliver value-added services swiftly and efficiently.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Utilities Industry" blueprint highlights five industry-specific priorities for IT leaders to consider when implementing an Exponential IT transformation in the utilities sector. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"As technological disruption accelerates exponentially, every utility organization will inevitably transition into a digital utility," says Jing Wu, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "At this crucial inflection point, technology leaders must shift their mindset to embrace Exponential IT. To capitalize on this upcoming opportunity, IT leaders must evolve into business leaders who unlock advanced value for the organization while mitigating exponential risks effectively."

Info-Tech's new resource highlights the utilities sector's struggle with balancing the benefits of emerging technologies while managing associated risks. For example, IT and OT departments are currently burdened with existing technical debt, which diverts their focus from maximizing the value of new technologies. However, rapidly delivering services and staying ahead of industry trends and business demands are increasingly critical in the evolving technology landscape. The firm advises that adopting an Exponential IT mindset is essential for enhancing risk management, resiliency, and sustainability in the utilities sector. This approach involves integrating advanced technologies to optimize operations, drive continuous innovation, and provide personalized customer experiences. Info-Tech explains by embracing Exponential IT, utility sector can navigate industry disruptions and meet the evolving expectations of their audiences.

"The utilities industry urgently needs to adopt Exponential IT to counter industry disruptions and embrace opportunities," explains Wu. "Recognizing and integrating core foundational capabilities are considered crucial initial steps in starting a successful Exponential IT transformation, resulting in the generation of value in the industry."

The blueprint details how the utilities industry is striving to excel in the next wave of technology-driven evolution, presenting CIOs with a unique opportunity to showcase their organizational leadership. To seize this opportunity, Info-Tech advises that CIOs transition from merely providing services to delivering organizational capabilities and taking ownership of organizational objectives.

In Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Utilities Industry, Info-Tech recommends five industry-specific priorities for IT leaders to effectively implement an Exponential IT transformation in the utilities sector. They are:

Build an Adaptive Delivery Model: Enable more flexible and efficient delivery of products and services. This priority involves adopting agile methodologies, streamlining workflows, and ensuring rapid adaptation to technological and market shifts. Optimize & Automate Operations: Maximize efficiency while mitigating risks through intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. This process includes implementing AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance, automating routine tasks to reduce manual workloads, and using data analytics for proactive risk management. Broker Strategic Relationships: Strengthen and build both external and internal relationships to better align IT capabilities to organizational goals. Establish partnerships with technology vendors, collaborate with regulatory bodies, and foster cross-functional teamwork within the organization to ensure cohesive and strategic IT initiatives. Embrace Digital Innovation: Evaluate and adopt solutions that drive consumer value, enterprise growth, and innovation. Explore and implement emerging technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and advanced analytics to enhance service delivery, improve customer engagement, and drive business growth. Cultivate Workforce Flexibility: Dismantle traditional jobs and hierarchies, normalize new collaborative ways of working, and adopt a federated and hybrid IT operating model. Promote continuous learning and development, encourage cross-functional collaboration, and create an adaptive workforce capable of thriving in a dynamic technological landscape.

To remain at the forefront of the rapidly advancing technology landscape, adopting an Exponential IT mindset is paramount for the utilities sector. Info-Tech recommends that organizations evaluate their readiness and embark on a transformational journey to maintain competitiveness and relevance.

The firm's latest research provides a comprehensive framework for IT leaders to transform their organizations, elevate value-creation capabilities, and effectively bridge the gap between the exponential progression of technological change and IT's linear progression in effectively managing that change. Info-Tech advises that by following this strategic roadmap, utilities can ensure long-term sustainability and success in an ever-evolving market.

