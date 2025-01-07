Utility and GH EnA Sign Joint Project Development Agreement for the Korean Biogas to Hydrogen Mobility Market

Utility and GH EnA to implement H2Gen projects to produce clean carbon-negative hydrogen using biogas for Korea's growing low carbon mobility market

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility, the off-gas-to-value company pioneering its proprietary eXERO™ gas production technology optimized to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries, today announced it has signed a commercial agreement with GH EnA of Korea for multiple projects to create clean, affordable, carbon-negative hydrogen using biogas with Utility's groundbreaking H2Gen® reactor.

Park Ji Hong, president of GH EnA and Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer and president of Utility, show signed agreement in GH EnA headquarters.

This agreement represents a strategic initiative to support South Korea's Hydrogen Economy Roadmap which prioritizes biogas and hydrogen as energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. The country is investing heavily in biogas projects, converting organic waste into clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance waste management.

GH EnA is a comprehensive engineering and architecture company specializing in the Korean energy transition. Its energy business division focuses on hydrogen fuel cells, biogas power generation and eco-friendly smart green solutions. It is leading the Korean industrial decarbonization journey by embracing technology innovations, like H2Gen, to bring clean, affordable, carbon-negative hydrogen to the mobility market from biogas producers.

The commercial agreement signed by both companies covers projects deploying H2Gen hydrogen plants in Korea. The initial projects include: Chuncheon, Taebaek, Hongcheon, Sokcho, Yangyang, Goseong and Inje. The first projects will produce hydrogen to power heavy-duty vehicles for commercial transport, buses and passenger vehicles. For these projects, GH EnA will take lead responsibility for project development with Utility providing H2Gen reactors as well as technical and commercial support.

"GH EnA is dedicated to decarbonizing our society and is a leader and innovator in developing negative carbon intensity hydrogen projects in Korea," stated Park Ji Hong, president of GH EnA. "It is our responsibility to preserve the value of life and create a better energy environment for people through our actions, which is why we are excited to work with Utility."

H2Gen reactors are based on Utility's proprietary eXERO gas production technology which enables a variety of chemical reactions to produce valuable gas streams. For example, H2Gen produces hydrogen gas from water using the electrochemical energy contained in off-gases such as biogas or various steel production gases, without the need for electricity to drive the reaction. H2Gen systems have completely changed the economics and logistics of clean hydrogen compared to competing technologies, enabling many industries to meet both sustainability and business goals.

H2Gen Benefits in Mobility Include:

Direct biogas conversion to hydrogen – no biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG) upgrade needed followed by a below-optimal-scale Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) to make hydrogen

Lower CAPEX than the RNG plus SMR route

Small footprint – roughly a third of the space required compared to RNG upgrading combined with SMR

No power needed and a fraction of the footprint vs. electrolyzers that consume massive amounts of power and require significant space for both the electrolyzers and renewable power generation

Negative Carbon Intensity (CI) score

Modular, factory built scalable plants that can operate on any biogas source, e.g., landfills, wastewater treatment plants, livestock farms, etc.

Operational simplicity with minimal biogas pre-treatment and hydrogen post-treatment

"With our H2Gen reactors, Korean companies are no longer tied to high cost, large footprint and low utilization renewable energy sources to produce clean hydrogen, which is essential for South Korea's hydrogen economy goals and energy independence," stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer and president of Utility." Our technology enables customers to produce clean, affordable hydrogen on-site not only for the mobility sector, but also steel, petrochemical and other hard to decarbonize industries, turning a compliance hurdle into a competitive advantage.

For more information on Utility's solutions and service details, visit www.utililtyglobal.com

About Utility

Utility is a Houston, Texas-based off-gas-to-value company built specifically to enable affordable decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors like mobility, steel and others. Utility's H2Gen® reactor, built on the proprietary eXERO™ gas production technology, needs no electricity to utilize the remaining electrochemical energy contained in a wide range of dilute off-gases to produce high-purity clean hydrogen from water.

Utility's plants are highly scalable, modular, smaller in size and compatible with existing industrial processes and assets. H2Gen minimizes balance of plant, increases operational flexibility and offers attractive benefits in total cost of ownership. Utility helps companies in hard-to-abate industries meet sustainability and business goals by reducing emissions, energy use and waste profitably. Utility turns the environmental challenges of off-gases into competitive advantages as onsite energy, fuel or feedstock.

Utility Global, Inc. is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.

About GH EnA

GH EnA is a company specializing in energy business encompassing hydrogen fuel cells, biogas power generation, and eco-friendly smart green solutions, as well as architectural/mechanical/electrical/firefighting/communication design and supervision.

GH EnA actively responds to the diverse architectural space needs of the 21st century through creative thinking and rational technology based on the value of life and the inherent value of human beings. In a complex and diverse society, it is difficult to perfectly carry out an architectural project with only specialized technology in one field.

In carrying out a project, experts in each field such as planning, design, construction, supervision, diagnosis, and energy collaborate to pursue the best quality and customer satisfaction, and based on the basic management policy of being fair and future-oriented, we will fulfill our role as a true "company that creates an architectural and energy environment for humans."

For more information about GH EnA, please visit www.gh-ena.com

