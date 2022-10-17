Utility Communication Market Worth $26.1 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Communication Market is projected to grow from USD 20.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Utility Communication Market has promising growth. Growing investment in smart grids; the need for improving grid reliability and operating efficiency and reducing outage length; rising technological advancements in communication technologies; and the need for IoT integration in the operations of the oil & gas industry are driving the growth of the market.

The wired segment is expected to dominate the Utility Communication Market, by technology, during the forecast period.

The wired segment holds the largest share of the Utility Communication Market. The market for wired communication technologies is mainly driven by the advantages offered by them, such as increased security, lack of interference, and high-speed data transmission.

The public segment is expected to be the fastest growing Utility Communication Market, by utility, during the forecast period.

The Utility Communication Market, by utility, is divided into public and private, wherein the public segment accounts for the largest share, owing to being much more accountable and transparent, operate efficiently by keeping costs down, and deliver reliable power supply.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing Utility Communication Market

In this report, the Utility Communication Market has been analyzed for five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a significant contributor to the Utility Communication Market in the current scenario owing to the investments in infrastructure modifications.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Utility Communication Market.

Some of the key players include Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Utility Communication Market.

