Utility Markers Market worth $471 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global utility markers market size is projected to grow from USD 341 million in 2023 to USD 471 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Utility markers are able to provide the exact location of the utility buried underground. These markers are placed with the ducts, cables, and pipelines underground, which convey the exact physical characteristics of underground utilities to the utility locators. The markers are independent of power supply and have a lifetime of around 30-50 years depending on the manufacturer and market type.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=115631776

Browse in-depth TOC on "Utility Markers Market"



144 – Tables

59 – Figures

183 – Pages

Utility Markers Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $341 million Estimated Value by 2028 $471 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Configuration, Utility Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Key Market Challenge Technical issues and availability of other competing solutions Key Market Opportunities Rapid growth in telecommunications industry Key Market Drivers Government regulations and mandates for utility location and mapping

The market for tape markers is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Tape markers are also known as detectable and underground warning tapes. These tapes are designed as flexible ribbons to mark the location of buried utilities such as gas, water, electrical, and fiber optic lines. They are mainly used to locate underground plastic pipes, conduits, and cables. Their general detectable range/depth is up to 4 ft. The utility provider can also customize the legend on the tape. When installed correctly, the tape provides a clear path and location of utilities, preventing dangerous excavation accidents.

The gas utility type is projected to grow at steady CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Gas is considered one of the key application sectors for utility markers. Some key points where utility markers can be placed in gas lines include pipe paths, conduit stubs, valves, tees, road crossings, meter boxes, and snow-covered installations. Utility markers are used in the gas sector to identify the location of gas pipelines and avoid inexact excavations, which may cause damage. Gas utilities generally have different frequencies, and these markers help reduce the risk of accidental locating and excavation of other buried facilities. The gas pipeline location markers are yellow. Companies such as 3M Company (US) offer EMS markers that can be used to identify the location of gas pipes and are color-coded to APWA standards for visual reference. Another company, Hexatronic Group AB (Sweden), offers RF-detectable markers used for gas pipeline locations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=115631776

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the utility markers market during the forecast period

North America held the largest share of utility markers market in 2022. The North American utility markers market includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The aging infrastructure and continuous development of new infrastructure are the key factors boosting the growth of the utility markers market in North America. Growing investments in water, power grid, and broadband networks also support the adoption of utility markers. The North American government is increasingly investing in funding programs for infrastructural development. Furthermore, countries in this region are continuously working to deliver better telecommunication services, driving the demand for utility markers.

The key players in this market include 3M Company (US), Tempo Communications, Inc. (US), Komplex (Slovakia Hexatronic Group AB (Sweden), Radiodetection Ltd. (UK), Rycom Instruments, Inc. (US), Seton (US), Berntsen International, Inc. (US), and Trident Solutions (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=115631776

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Utility Locator Market by Technique (Electromagnetic Field, GPR), Offering (Equipment and Services), Target (Metallic Utilities and Non-Metallic Utilities), Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electricity, Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Type (Handheld, Cart-based and Vehicle-mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation, Law Enforcement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

NDT and Inspection Market by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy-Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Terahertz Imaging, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Application, Vertical and Region-Global Forecast, 2028

Structural Health Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Technology (Wired, Wireless), End Use (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Mining) and Geography, 2027

Embedded Antenna Systems Market by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace and FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, and UWB), End User, and Geography (2020-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/utility-markers-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/utility-markers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets