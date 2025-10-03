UtilityInnovation Group Appoints Jon Rodriguez President of Energy Centers to Drive Data Center Power Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) today announced the appointment of Jon Rodriguez as President of Energy Centers, a new role focused on delivering next-generation power solutions to support the rapid expansion of data centers in North America and Europe.

The global surge in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-density compute applications is transforming the power requirements of data centers. UIG's Energy Centers solutions have met this challenge head-on, providing data center developers and operators with energy systems optimized for development readiness, operational flexibility, and enhanced resiliency. Rodriguez's appointment will accelerate UIG's deployment of these solutions, positioning UIG at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing segments in the energy industry.

As President of Energy Centers, Rodriguez will lead UIG's efforts to expand on its industry-leading experience and programmatically deliver solutions. A core part of UIG's advanced power offering is its Energy Storage for Resiliency (ESR)® and GridSure® platform. ESR® enhances Energy Center power stability, alleviates the load challenges of energy-intensive AI, and optimizes large microgrids. GridSure® integrates controls and asset management for enhanced resilience and reliability for mission-critical data center operations. Together, these advancements ensure that UIG's Energy Center solutions deliver scalable, intelligent, and secure solutions for clients navigating the unprecedented growth of AI infrastructure.

Rodriguez brings over two decades of experience in utility-scale power plant development, design, construction, and operations. Most recently, he held a leadership position within Wärtsilä Energy's North American team, where he focused on large-scale reciprocating engine (RICE) power plant solutions for utilities and data centers. His career also includes extensive experience developing behind-the-meter generation solutions, including demand response, capacity management, and resiliency strategies for industrial, retail, and data center clients.

Rodriguez holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

"Taking on the role as President of Energy Centers at UIG is an extremely exciting opportunity—one that includes working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the data center industry to enable Energy Center solutions and building practices that support the rapid implementation and expansion of grid capacity and flexibility," said Rodriguez. "Development of Energy Center solutions that are optimized for absolute resiliency using industry-leading technology is critical to data center growth, and I'm thrilled to expand on UIG's track record alongside an exceptional team."

"Jon's experience leading the commercialization of utility-scale power plants will be instrumental in UIG's growth in the global Energy Center market," said Derek Tugwell, President and Co-founder of UIG. "His leadership and expertise will accelerate our ability to deliver innovation at scale, supporting the demands of AI-driven data centers, utilities, and other large energy users. We're excited to welcome him to our team."

UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is a global leader in advanced energy controls and resilient infrastructure engineering. The company specializes in transforming complex power hardware into intelligent, adaptable systems capable of meeting the demands of AI data centers, microgrids, and other critical infrastructure. With a proven record of large-scale deployments worldwide, UIG's technology ensures both reliability and continuous adaptability in the face of evolving energy challenges.

