Utilizing Electronic Medication Records (eMAR) with Pharmacy Interface in HCBS & LTSS Supports…. There's an app for that.

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services provides a fully-functional web-based Electronic Medication Administration Records System (eMARS) as part of it's Android and iOS mobile application suite.

As services continue to become more person-centric and community based, HCBS and LTSS support providers throughout the country are looking for technology to fill the gap where there previously was a cabinet of patient record binders.

Therap continues to be the industry leader in making technology available to direct support providers who serve individuals in settings where mobile access to online platforms is required. Therap offers a suite of applications for community-based support providers to document and track individual services, outcomes, and health data that is easily accessible from browser based or mobile devices.

Therap's mobile eMAR allows users to document medications administered via mobile devices for swift and convenient use, even in remote locations. Beyond tracking of general medications and treatment records, Therap's mobile application also provides access to necessary information such as physician information, active diagnoses, and allergy profiles for each person receiving support.

Therap's Medication Administration Record (MAR) serves to improve client outcomes, quality of service, and accountability for providers within Home and Community Based (HCBS) and Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS) settings. These tools are increasingly being used throughout the human services industry to track health data at the point-of-service and allow organizations to trend findings with an array of detailed and graphical reports, both for the individual and across programs or an entire population of service recipients.

An optional add-on to the Therap eMAR is a pharmacy interface enhancement that allows pharmacy messages to be directly received by provider accounts in an HL7 format. The incoming messages are integrated to allow information regarding prescriptions to be easily generated and populated to patient records, including mobile and browser versions of Therap eMAR.

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) settings for documentation, communication, reporting, and billing, and by the broader Long Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

