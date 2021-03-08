Utiva Announces Line of Flagship Urinary Tract Health and Wellness Products

New brand offers most effective UTI support and supplements recommended by doctors and loved by patients

PICKERING, Ontario, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utiva , the Canadian-based healthcare company whose vision is to provide best-in-class solutions to start a UTI-free life, announced today the launch of its flagship line of urinary tract health and wellness supplements. Available now at utivahealth.com , the line comprises three point-of-need products; Utiva UTI Control 36PACDMAC/A2 Cranberry Pills, D-Mannose Attack, and Probiotic Power Supplements, to serve as an effective wellness trio that can be customized and catered to your long term goal of preventing urinary tract infections.

UTIs are responsible for nearly 10 million doctor visits each year and are the second most common infection in the U.S, which is one of the reasons Utiva was made with the belief that everyone deserves the best care. This announcement also coincides with International Women's Day and leans into the commitment Utiva has towards arming their community of women and beyond with the tools, education and necessary products to be prepared to have a UTI free life.

"Utiva was started with Derek Oh and myself due to the impact UTIs had on our families and the primary dependence people have on antibiotics," said Utiva co-founder Faraz Nomani. "We know first-hand the importance of offering solutions to maintain a healthy urinary tract, manage symptoms associated with a UTI, and control the infection. We are proud to have innovated with leading scientists and doctors to launch a line of maintenance supplements and tools to proactively manage UTIs."

The comprehensive maintenance line includes:

Utiva UTI Control 36PAC Cranberry Pills Supplement ($39.99)

Compared with regular cranberry pills for UTIs, each Utiva Control Capsules contains 36 mg of PACs at 15% concentration - one of the highest in the market, measured by DMAC/A2 standards and the clinically proven amount necessary to be effective at avoiding UTIs. This full source of PACs have strong positive effects on gut and bladder health and provides a greater amount of antioxidants.

Utiva D-Mannose Attack ($39.99)

D-Mannose is known for its ability to help maintain a healthy urinary tract by targeting Ecoli and helping to stop adhesion to the bladder wall. In addition to cranberry PACs (UTI Control Supplement), D-Mannose Attack is a great compliment to use when needing that extra boost of strength during acute episodes triggered by events such as sex or other activities.

Utiva Probiotic Power Supplement ($34.99)

Utiva's Probiotic contains a high amount of 30 Billion CFU at the time of manufacturing to ensure there is an effective guaranteed amount until the expiration date. Our Probiotic Power provides a unique blend of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium probiotic strains aimed at improving urinary tract and gut health. With numerous studies available, we are utilizing the Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG strain which is rich in data to help reduce antibiotic side effects. The result of recurrent UTI treatment impacts everyone due to the amount of antibiotics that are taken. Minimizing side effects and maintaining a health gut is so important in the process to becoming UTI free.

The collection of products is also available to buy as a set, MAX Power Bundle ($109.22).

Learn more about Utiva's products at utivahealth.com.

About Utiva

Utiva was built on the belief that everyone deserves the best care. As your partner in urinary tract health, our vision is to provide best-in-class natural solutions and support systems to start a UTI-free life. Our ingredients are of the highest quality and have been formulated to achieve the most effective results. Our supplements are recommended by leading medical professionals who trust Utiva for being simple, natural and backed by science. Utiva is committed to educating and advocating for women's health to change the stigma of urinary tract infections.

With Utiva, you can now address every aspect of your urinary tract health, from proactive care to diagnostics and UTI symptom management.

