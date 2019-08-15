UTSI International and Sensewaves Announce Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UTSI International and Sensewaves have announced a partnership to combine UTSI's thirty-four years of Industrial Control System (ICS) consulting for pipeline operation with Sensewaves' Artificial Intelligence technology to launch Adaptix.Pipeline, a machine learning platform harnessing under-leveraged data to provide actionable operational and business insight. Improving efficiency by mitigating unplanned product stoppage through validation of leak alarms, improving predictive maintenance by identifying data trends and anomalies, and identifying intrusive activity in pipeline right-of-ways through analysis of cathodic protection data are some of the applications that operators identify as value drivers.

UTSI's CEO Daniel Nagala remarked that, "Leveraging AI in the energy industry has been a topic of interest for some time, but identifying where this technology can be applied to drive concrete value and remain deployable has previously been a key barrier. By combining Sensewaves' technology and inter-industry experience with UTSI's history of applying advanced technology to the pipeline control system and leak detection space, this partnership will provide significant value to energy asset operators."

Fivos Maniatakos, Sensewaves CEO, stated, "We are excited to partner to develop AI solutions for the pipeline industry. The adaptive approach of our AI platform finds great applicability to the massive amounts of time-series data generated within pipelines. Thanks to UTSI's expertise in the field, we look forward to revisiting inefficiencies of past technologies for line integrity, helping pipeline operators take confident, AI-assisted decisions that reduce operational costs and environmental hazard risks."

About UTSI International: Founded in 1985, UTSI has been responsible for the design and implementation of sophisticated industrial control systems and related technologies for many of the world's largest energy corporations. Specific areas of UTSI's expertise include SCADA/DCS consulting and application development, leak detection and hydraulic modeling technologies, physical and cybersecurity specifically for ICS, and extensive capabilities in software research and development.

About Sensewaves: Founded in 2015, Sensewaves developed Adaptix, an AI-powered analytics platform for Energy and Industry. Adaptix leverages adaptive AI algorithms for pattern search, prediction, anomaly detection and root cause analysis to drive data-driven operations and AI-assisted decision-making. Adaptix is trusted by leaders in the Energy and Industry field to provide services related to dynamic grid optimization, asset management, predictive maintenance of mission critical equipment, downtime reduction, performance optimization and excavator attack detection on oil/gas pipelines.

