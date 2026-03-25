UTulsa alumna establishes energy initiatives, advances research

TULSA, Okla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A transformative gift from alumna Katherine B. Wallgren (B.S. '03, M.E.B. '25) is launching a new energy initiative, strengthening the College of Engineering & Computer Science at The University of Tulsa.

The gift will establish the Katherine B. Wallgren Energy Initiatives Laboratory as part of the Oklahoma Initiative for Energy, expanding North Campus research capacities with additional lab space. Wallgren's gift also will start an endowment fund to support faculty recruitment, student outreach, research opportunities and more for the McDougall School of Petroleum Engineering.

"This gift will support the first expansion of North Campus in its 60-year history," said Michael Keller, Ph.D., professor of mechanical engineering and associate dean of the college. "New facilities that support applied, user-inspired and basic science at pilot scales will advance UTulsa's leadership in energy research."

Wallgren graduated from UTulsa with a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering in 2003 and a master's in energy business in 2025. Her career began at Chevron before moving to Oxy, where she has held several leadership positions since 2006. Her work at Oxy led her to live in Colombia and Qatar, leading multiple multicultural and multidisciplinary teams. Wallgren also oversaw sub-surface aspects of reservoir development, optimization and surveillance in the Idd El Shargi North Dome Oil and Gas Field in offshore Qatar.

"I am deeply grateful for the role both the university and my profession have played in my life," said Wallgren. "My hope is that this gift will uplift and support the next generation of energy professionals while strengthening the UTulsa ecosystem that launches so many meaningful careers."

Wallgren has remained involved with her alma mater through the years, serving on the petroleum engineering industry advisory board since 2019 and currently chairing the board. She also serves as a student mentor. Wallgren said she feels immense gratitude to be in a position of giving back to UTulsa and its students.

"Katherine's generosity is deeply inspiring and a testimony to her character," said Andreas A. Polycarpou, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering & Computer Science. "This gift will have a deep impact on our students, faculty and staff, helping us modernize our facilities with state-of-the-art energy research tools and initiatives. Her vision will be honored with each person it impacts."

SOURCE The University of Tulsa