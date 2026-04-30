UTulsa launches AI degree, offering competitive edge

TULSA, Okla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Engineering & Computer Science at The University of Tulsa is launching a Bachelor of Science degree in applied artificial intelligence, giving students a competitive edge with in-demand AI expertise for all engineering, computer science and cybersecurity careers. Designed for a double-major curriculum, the program offers flexibility in combining other degree programs in the college for a cohesive experience.

"This new AI degree will equip our students with both the technical foundation and strategic perspective required in today's rapidly evolving workforce," said Andreas A. Polycarpou, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering & Computer Science. "By grounding students in the principles, ethics and real-world applications of artificial intelligence, we are giving them a versatile skill set that enhances any career pathway."

The applied AI program can be added without extending time to graduation, requiring no additional credit hours. General education and university core requirements will be completed through the primary degree, leaving remaining credit hours open to enroll in intensive courses and labs including neural networking and deep learning, AI ethics and responsibilities, domain-specific applications and more.

With the UTulsa experience, learning is conducted in a close-knit environment, fostered in small classes and supported through personalized mentorships with professors. Alumni have gone on to excel in careers at IBM X, Williams, Devon Energy and other Fortune 500 companies around the globe.

For more information about the Bachelor of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence and other transformative programs in UTulsa's College of Engineering & Computer Science, visit utulsa.edu/ecs.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa