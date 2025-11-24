UTulsa named a 2026 top school for entrepreneurs

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For students aspiring to launch their own businesses, The University of Tulsa offers one of the best programs for entrepreneurship studies in North America and Europe, according to The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.

The annual ranking project, now in its 20th year, names the top 50 undergraduate and top 50 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies based on data derived from a survey conducted by The Princeton Review. On the ranking lists for 2026, UTulsa's entrepreneurship program in the Collins College of Business is No. 42 on the undergraduate list and the only one in Oklahoma.

The Princeton Review also ranks schools within regions, specifically International, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Southwest and West. UTulsa's entrepreneurship program is ranked No. 6 on the Southwest undergraduate list and No. 6 for universities with fewer than 10,000 students.

The Princeton Review chose top schools based on a 2025 survey of administrators at nearly 300 schools offering entrepreneurship courses and programs in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The ranking methodology considered more than 40 data points covering academics, faculty and student information, mentorship support, funding and alumni entrepreneurship venture creation.

UTulsa's entrepreneurship ecosystem has gained strong national traction in recent years. Enrollment in entrepreneurship courses has surged by more than 400%. In 2024, the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship was named Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers.

The annual Hurricane Pitch Competition draws dozens of interdisciplinary teams to compete for $25,000 in funding. Student startups emerging from these programs continue to launch, scale and enter national competitions and accelerators. UTulsa teams have advanced to national stages including SXSW, the Regnier Venture Creation Challenge, TCU's Values & Ventures and Love's Entrepreneurs Cup, collectively raising more than $885,000 since 2023. Hurricane Ventures has invested more than $900,000 in UTulsa early-stage startups, and those companies have raised a combined $53 million in VC funding.

"Tulsa has become a destination city for entrepreneurs. Named an EDA Tech Hub in 2023, the city is now positioned to be one of catalysts for entrepreneurship in the U.S.," said UTulsa's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Director Chris Wright. "Whether creating novel technologies to detect skin cancer, digitizing receipts and transactions or developing novel processes to create renewable hydrogen energy, our student and alumni founders are changing the world."

SOURCE The University of Tulsa