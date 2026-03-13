UTulsa receives $12.6M in appropriations for AI, cyber, energy research

TULSA, Okla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa has received four federal appropriations supporting major research initiatives that will strengthen the nation's energy resilience, advance next-generation materials and manufacturing and position Oklahoma as a hub for secure autonomous-systems innovation. These funds will expand UTulsa's pilot-scale research infrastructure, deepen industry and community partnerships and create new pathways for student engagement in cutting-edge discovery.

"From providing novel energy systems to securing physical artificial intelligence systems, these investments reaffirm UTulsa's role as a national leader in applied research that delivers real-world impact," said Rose Gamble, vice president for research. "We are excited to broaden and enhance UTulsa's expertise, facilities and industry collaborations."

These federally funded initiatives will:

Grow Oklahoma's workforce in materials science, energy systems, autonomy and cybersecurity through faculty-led research, student participation and industry involvement

Support area manufacturers and energy firms with fabrication partnerships, prototype testing and data-driven insights

Expand UTulsa's pilot-scale research facilities

"UTulsa's partnerships with industry and community stakeholders ensure these breakthroughs translate into economic and societal benefits," said Interim President Rick Dickson. "We are grateful to our state's congressional delegation whose commitment to strengthening Oklahoma's research capacity and economic future is critical."

Advanced, Low-Cost, Grid-Scale Energy Storage



UTulsa researchers will develop pilot-scale zinc-sulfur batteries as a safer, lower-cost alternative to lithium-ion technology for utility-scale battery energy storage systems. The project combines new battery-manufacturing capability, industrial-grade characterization equipment, grid-simulation systems and GPU-based artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) modeling to evaluate performance, safety and reliability under real-world grid conditions.

Resilient and Safe Energy Transportation



Building on UTulsa's pilot-scale pipeline facilities, researchers will analyze multifuel flow behavior, corrosion risks and leak-detection challenges using advanced distributed sensor networks and machine-learning models.

Extreme Materials



This project focuses on materials capable of withstanding extreme environments, including temperatures above 600 degrees and corrosive or high-velocity conditions relevant to deep-well drilling, hypersonics and spacecraft reentry. UTulsa is one of the few U.S. universities able to manufacture carbon-carbon composites through chemical vapor infiltration and perform pilot-scale performance testing.

Cooperative and Secure Physical AI Systems



UTulsa will advance the next generation of physical AI systems in the form of autonomous robots that interact with the world through real-time sensing, adaptation and decision-making. The initiative integrates robotics, AI/ML, kinesiology, user-experience research and cybersecurity toward assistive robotics for home services and health care.

