UTulsa welcomes national Albert Schweitzer Fellowship HQ

Founded in 1940 by the physician and humanitarian Dr. Albert Schweitzer, the ASF is a leadership development program for graduate and professional studies students. With 10 chapters across the country, the ASF cultivates an interdisciplinary movement of health leaders committed to serving the country's most under-resourced populations. The ASF does this through a year-long mentored experiential learning program during which fellows launch and lead innovative health initiatives in partnership with local communities. Fellows leave the program with the skills, vision and experience to shape community-based health initiatives throughout their careers.

Integral to the choice of UTulsa for the national office was the appointment of Rachel Gold as the ASF's executive director. Gold launched the Tulsa chapter in 2015 at Oxley College. Under her leadership, 111 Tulsa Schweitzer Fellows have contributed more than 23,000 hours to improve the lives of over 8,000 Tulsans in partnership with over 70 Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma nonprofits, schools and clinics.

Gold believes Tulsa and UTulsa are a natural fit for the ASF's new home: "As a city and a university, we're at the crossroads of community health efforts that address urban, rural and tribal needs and opportunities."

One of her top priorities is to design strategic and network-building leadership development and collaboration opportunities with the ASF's 4,000+ FFL alumni. Gold also wants to expand the national office's support for chapters' capacity and strength. "Over time," she added, "we want to develop the ASF's ability to provide infrastructure and technical assistance to groups across the country who align with the vision of building a movement of health leaders committed to working with communities to address their health needs."

As she formulates plans for the national office, Gold takes inspiration from Dr. Schweitzer's concept of Reverence for Life. To Gold, this idea means "centering the humanity and complexity of people and of communities in all our work. I see reverence for life manifesting in Fellows and FFL as deep curiosity, setting ambitious and measurable goals and navigating boulders by adapting and responding as contexts, interests and needs change."

