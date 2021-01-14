UV Angel Partners with McDonald’s Locations in Dallas, Houston, and Chicago and Installs Next Generation Pathogen Control Technology

Under the partnership, the McDonald's locations were equipped with UV Angel's proprietary ultraviolet light surface and air technology. The room-level source control technology works continuously 24 x 7 to neutralize surface and airborne bacteria, viruses, and fungi ("pathogens") to reduce the risk of exposure to infection-causing agents. Unlike building-level source controls, such as HEPA filters and UV-C HVAC units, UV Angel technology targets pathogens at their source, where and when they are spread.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put new emphasis on the safety of indoor spaces," said Matt Kades, a McDonald's owner-operator in the Houston area. "That is especially important for a brand as trusted and recognized as McDonald's. While we have already taken significant steps to help ensure the safety of our employees and customers, we believe the addition of UV Angel technology is a true game-changer. We want the air inside our locations to be as safe as the air outside, and we are proud to be one of the first restaurants in the world to add this technology to our infection control arsenal."

UV Angel's technology was originally designed and tested for use in hospitals to neutralize deadly pathogens and reduce the risk of hospital-associated infections. The company's Adapt™ surface technology mounts over high-touch areas – like touchscreens and keyboards – and uses ultraviolet light to autonomously treat the surfaces after every human interaction.

The UV Angel Clean Air™ is a next generation pathogen control technology that neutralizes viruses, bacteria, and fungi, also known as "pathogens", in the air and can be used in occupied, indoor spaces. The technology is mounted at the ceiling level and continuously draws room air into a sealed chamber, where it is treated with UV-C light to destroy airborne pathogens. This engineering control system operates independent of the HVAC system for automated continuous 24 x 7 source-level environmental air treatment.

"We want our customers and employees to feel safe when they come into our restaurants," said Tom Hardeman, McDonald's owner-operator in the Dallas area. "Our employees deserve to be protected. Customers should enjoy their dining experience with us. We believe we can accomplish both of those goals with the UV Angel technology, which adds another dimension to our already-heightened sanitation and safety protocols. We are excited to be leading the way in creating safer indoor environments."

"As has been published in many studies, people are the main source of contamination and disease transmission," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "The recent pandemic highlights the need to add controls right at the room level and source of potential contamination. Every day we strive to make the world a cleaner and safer place through our next generation technology. While our company started in health care, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of our technologies in many different industries looking to create measurably safer indoor environments for staff, customers, and families. We are proud to partner with business owners like Matt, Tom, and David to bring next generation technology to McDonald's locations in Houston, Dallas, and Chicago."

About UV Angel

UV Angel was founded with a mission to create safer environments around the world through the development of life-changing pathogen control technologies. The company uses years of advanced research and the latest technology developments in ultraviolet light, to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology can be used in occupied spaces to clean the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, retail, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more at uvangel.com.

