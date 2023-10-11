UV-C LED Market Achieves Impressive 44.41% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, Driven by Demand for Efficient Disinfection Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global UV-C LED Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV-C LED market is gearing up for exceptional expansion, with forecasts indicating that it will soar to a remarkable $5.27 billion by 2028 from a modest $0.58 billion in 2022, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.41% during the period spanning 2022-2028.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Growing Demand for Miniaturization & Portability: Consumers are increasingly seeking UV-C LED products that offer portability and ease of use on the go. Portable UV-C LED sanitizing wands, in particular, have garnered popularity for their ability to quickly disinfect personal items such as smartphones and keys. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in driving the trend toward miniaturization.

Consumers are increasingly seeking UV-C LED products that offer portability and ease of use on the go. Portable UV-C LED sanitizing wands, in particular, have garnered popularity for their ability to quickly disinfect personal items such as smartphones and keys. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in driving the trend toward miniaturization. Increasing Awareness of Health & Hygiene: Consumers are placing greater emphasis on safer and cleaner environments, particularly in public spaces, healthcare facilities, and hospitality settings. The demand for technologies that provide efficient and reliable disinfection solutions has surged, leading to the rising popularity of UV-C LED products. Industries such as healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and food processing have recognized the imperative need for robust disinfection measures to ensure the safety of their customers, employees, and products.

Industry Restraints

Limited Wavelength Range and Low External Quantum Efficiency (EQE): The UV-C LED market faces significant challenges concerning its limited wavelength range and low external quantum efficiency (EQE). This affects the technology's performance and versatility. UV-C LEDs predominantly emit light in a narrow wavelength range of approximately 260-280 nanometers, which is highly effective for germicidal applications. However, specialized applications, such as water purification or specific photochemical processes, may necessitate different wavelengths. The development of UV-C LEDs capable of emitting specific wavelengths outside the typical range is imperative to cater to diverse industry needs and broaden the scope of UV-C LED technology.

Insights by Mounting Type

The global UV-C LED market encompasses four main types of mounting: surface mount, chip-on-board, through hole, and others. Surface mount commands the largest market share, driven by its compact size, energy efficiency, durability, cost-effectiveness, and health and safety considerations. Through-hole and other mounting types are expected to grow but may generate lower revenue compared to surface mount and chip-on-board during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Mounting Type

Surface Mount

Chip-on-Board

Through-Hole

Other

Insights by Applications

The global UV-C LED market encompasses three primary application categories: water disinfection, surface disinfection, and air disinfection. Water disinfection is poised to witness a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 43% during the forecast period, making it the largest segment. UV-C LEDs have displayed significant potential in water disinfection due to their ability to emit germicidal ultraviolet light at 254 nanometers (nm), effectively inactivating microorganisms. The air disinfection segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer behavior, technological integration, and health and safety concerns.

Segmentation by Application

Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

Air Disinfection

Insights by Wavelength

The global UV-C LED market comprises UV-C LEDs with a range of wavelengths. Some fall into the 200-230nm range, some into 230-260nm, and the remainder into 260-280nm. UV-C LEDs with wavelengths of 260-280nm currently dominate the market but are expected to experience steady growth. These LEDs possess disinfection properties and are employed in various industries, including fluorescence detection, chemical analysis, phototherapy, and surface sterilization. UV-C LEDs with a wavelength of 230-260nm are projected to witness the highest CAGR.

Segmentation by Wavelength

260-280 nm

230-260 nm

200-230 nm

Geographical Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region secured the highest share of the global UV-C LED market, attributed to countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other emerging nations serving as electronics manufacturing hubs. APAC has witnessed a substantial surge in UV-C LED demand, particularly in the consumer electronics manufacturing sector. UV-C LEDs have gained immense popularity for their effective disinfection and sanitization capabilities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand has been particularly evident in products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices within the APAC consumer electronics manufacturing industry.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

North America

EMEA

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The global UV-C LED market is dynamic and competitive, featuring a multitude of companies striving to establish their presence and gain a competitive edge. Key players can be categorized into established LED manufacturers, specialized UV-C LED companies, and emerging entities. Several prominent LED manufacturers have recognized the potential of UV-C LEDs and expanded their product portfolios to include UV-C solutions. These companies leverage their experience, infrastructure, and established customer base to enter the UV-C LED market. Notable companies operating in the market include ams-OSRAM AG, Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., Crystal IS, and many others.

Key Company Profiles

ams-OSRAM AG

Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.

Crystal IS

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

NICHIA CORPORATION

AquiSense Technologies

Silanna UV

INTERNATIONAL LIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Other Prominent Vendors

BOLB INC.

Bytech Electronics

CrayoNano

High Power Lighting Corp.

Hongli Zhihui Group Co., LTD.

IBT Group

LatticePower Corporation Limited

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Para Light Corp., Ltd.

ProPhotonix

Photon Wave CO., LTD.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How large is the UV-C LED market?

What is the growth rate of the global UV-C LED market?

What are the emerging trends in the UV-C LED market?

Which region dominates the global UV-C LED market?

Who are the key players in the global UV-C LED market?

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Escalating demand for disinfection & sterilization.

Rising adoption in healthcare facilities.

Growing demand for miniaturization & portability.

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing awareness of health & hygiene.

Shift toward environmental sustainability.

Booming demand for UV-C LED consumer products.

Market Restraints

High initial cost.

Limited wavelength range and low external quantum efficiency.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90mv2g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets