UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products 2018-2023: Global Market Analysis by Composition, Chemistry, Application, Technology, and Region

The global UV curable resins & formulated products market is estimated to be USD 4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.31 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2023.

Factors driving the market are environmental concerns, growing awareness about safety and health, stringent regulations on VOC emissions, and high performance of UV curable resins owing to its superior mechanical properties.



The UV curable resins & formulated products market has been segmented on the basis of composition, chemistry, application, technology, and region. Among compositions, the oligomers segment is projected to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Oligomers such as acrylates are used for manufacturing paper coatings, overprint varnish, wood coating, in ink application (screen and offset), and is expected to witness increased demand in Asia Pacific.



The coatings application segment is expected to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market during the forecast period. With legislators seeking to reduce solvent emissions from the coating process through laws such as the Solvent Emissions Directive (SED) and the Decopaint Directive (DPD), there is a rising trend toward the use of environment-friendly industrial coating systems. As a result, UV curing systems are becoming increasingly important. The use of UV coatings has increased significantly over the last decade in the electronics industry for mobile phones, laptops, and game console coatings. The main reason for this growth is the excellent performance of the UV coatings, such as good wear resistance, outdoor durability, and resistance against household chemicals.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for UV curable resins and formulated products, followed by Europe and North America. The market for UV curable resins and formulated products in Asia Pacific is estimated to record high growth, owing to their increasing demand from the electronics sector. This high growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness and environmental concerns, and the subsequent adoption of stringent VOC emission norms.



Factors restraining market growth include the need to thermally dry sensitive substrates and high setting-up cost of the UV coating manufacturing plant. The high cost is an obstacle to setting up a high-performing water-based UV system. The initial cost of formulating and equipment can be higher than the cost incurred on conventional coating technologies.



The UV curable resins & formulated products market is led by various players depending on their core competencies. Key players in this market are Arkema (France), Allnex (Germany), Toagosei (Japan), BASF (Germany), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Covestro (Germany), Nippon Gohsei (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Company (Japan), IGM Resins (Netherlands), and Miwon Specialty Chemical (South Korea).



As a part of its business strategy, Allnex focuses on developing new products to differentiate its products from its competitors. It also participates in various conferences and exhibitions to highlight its products and technologies. The company undertook a few expansion activities to develop new markets for its products. It also invested in a new technical services & development (TS&D) laboratory in Shanghai to bring together its key technologies under one roof for synergies and resource sharing in technical developments. The company invested in a new technology center in the Americas to accelerate its growth in key markets and further globalize its business.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

4.2 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Region

4.3 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market in APAC

4.4 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Share, By Country, 2017

4.5 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Application, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Environmental Awareness and Stringent Regulations

5.2.1.2 High Performance of UV Curable Resins

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need to Thermally Dry Sensitive Substrates

5.2.2.2 High Setting-Up Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Prospects in 3D Printing, Digital Printing, Packaging, Barrier Films, and Printed Circuit Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Grain Raising in Wooden Substrates

5.2.4.2 Environmental Challenges With Regard to Wastewater Discharge

5.2.4.3 Finishing Defects Caused By Incomplete Drying

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Drivers

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Global Electronics Industry and Economic Outlook



6 UV LED Curable Inks & Coatings

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Advancements

6.2.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Lamps

6.2.2 Arrays

6.2.3 Optics

6.2.4 Cooling

6.3 UV LED Curing Technology, By Industry

6.3.1 Wood

6.3.2 Automotive

6.3.3 Industrial

6.3.4 Printing

6.4 Industry Trends



7 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oligomers

7.3 Monomers

7.4 Photoinitiators

7.5 Additives



8 UV Curable Resins (Oligomers) Market, By Chemistry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non Acrylates & Oligoamines

8.3 Acrylate Oligomers

8.3.1 Epoxy Acrylates

8.3.2 Polyether/Polyester Acrylates

8.3.3 Urethane Acrylates

8.3.4 Others



9 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coatings

9.2.1 Wood & Paper Coatings

9.2.1.1 Benefits of Radiation Curable Wood Coatings

9.2.1.2 Drawbacks of Radiation Curable Wood Coatings

9.2.1.3 Benefits of Waterborne UV Wood Coatings

9.2.1.4 Drawback of Waterborne UV Wood Coatings

9.2.2 Plastic Coatings

9.2.3 Metal Coatings

9.2.3.1 Benefits of UV Curable Metal Coatings

9.3 Overprint Varnishes

9.4 Printing Inks

9.4.1 Benefits of UV Inks

9.5 Adhesives

9.6 3D Printing

9.7 Others



10 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Solventborne UV Curable Resins

10.3 100% Solids UV Curable Resins

10.4 Waterborne UV Curable Resins

10.5 Powder UV Curable Resins



11 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Sweden

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.7 Belgium

11.3.8 France

11.3.9 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 India

11.4.5 Vietnam

11.4.6 Malaysia

11.4.7 Rest of APAC

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 UAE

11.5.2 Turkey

11.5.3 Saudi Arabia

11.5.4 South Africa

11.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.3 Rest of South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2017



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Arkema SA

13.2 Allnex Group

13.3 Toagosei Co. Ltd.

13.4 BASF SE

13.5 Royal DSM

13.6 Covestro AG

13.7 Nippon Gohsei

13.8 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

13.9 IGM Resins B.V.

13.10 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

13.11 Lambson Limited

13.12 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

13.13 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

13.14 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

13.15 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd

13.16 Soltech Ltd.

13.17 Dymax Corporation

13.18 Rahn AG

13.19 Perstorp Holding AB

13.20 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

13.21 DIC Corporation

13.22 Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

13.23 Nagase Chemtex Corporation

13.24 CBC Co. Ltd.

13.25 Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

13.26 Deuchem Co. Ltd.

13.27 Siltech Corporation

13.28 BYK-Chemie GmbH

13.29 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.



