UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Aug 12, 2020, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global UV disinfection equipment market report.
The global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 25% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global UV disinfection equipment market would realize an absolute growth of around 280%; a leap of over $4 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.
- UV disinfection equipment market is witnessing a traction in demand from the water & wastewater treatment and process segment. The segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of over 26%, contributing incremental revenues worth over $830 million during the forecast period.
- The end-user segment is likely to witness growth with rising adaption of purification of water and air, specifically in industrial segment. The segment witnessed the incremental growth of market value of around $1.6 billion between 2019 and 2025.
- After, the outbreak of COVID-19, demand for low powered UV disinfection in the healthcare and residential segment for surface and air disinfection application will increase. The low powered disinfection equipment market is expected to grow $1.3 billion by 2025.
- With over 60% of the market value is contributed from the US and Europe, prominent vendors are looking upon new markets to expand. Further, vendors should look upon innovative strategies and promotional measures to boost sales across the market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, power rating, end-users, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors
UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Segmentation
- The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market has experienced increased acceptance in both municipal and household drinking water treatment systems. There are few large-scale UV water treatment plants in the US. The rapid growth of chemical, textile, and oil & gas industries in emerging economies has resulted in the generation of large quantities of wastewater.
- The success of medium-pressure ultraviolet lamps is based on their exceptionally high-power density. These systems are used for processed water in manufacturing factories, along with they also purify small water deposits such as swimming pools. These machines are also used to maintain high purity of water.
- UV disinfection in the dairy industry is used in the packaging of fresh milk products specifically. The installation of UV tunnels over the production lines provides an effective solution to keep food safe and clean. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for disinfection in the food and beverage industry has increased drastically, thereby driving the UV disinfection equipment market.
UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Process Water Treatment
- Air Treatment
- Surface Disinfection
UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Power Rating
- Low Power
- Medium Power
- High Power
UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End-user
- Industrial
- Hospitality
- Commercial
- Residential
- Healthcare
- Others
UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Dynamics
In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for air purification to contain the further spread of the virus. Air purifiers help in purifying the air, the UV air treatment system uses concentrated ultraviolet light to destroy a wide array of indoor air pollutants. Also, clean air is of the highest importance for consumers to avoid various health problems. However, growing industrialization coupled with rising construction and mining activities in developing countries significantly contributes to air pollution, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for air purifier products during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Increasing Demand for Clean and Safe Water
- Increasing Investment to Develop UV Disinfection Technology
- Long-Life Power Consumption of UV Disinfection Equipment
- Increase in Awareness Towards Technologically Advanced Disinfection Solution
UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Geography
Rapid industrialization in developing countries, including India and China has resulted in air and water pollution, which, in turn, affected the purity of natural water resources. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water owing to rising population and declining freshwater resources are expected to have a positive impact on the UV disinfection equipment market. High R&D investments by the manufacturers to increase its performance for large volume applications such as municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Prominent Vendors
- Ultraviolet Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Halma
- Xylem
Other Prominent Vendors
- Advanced UV
- Alfaa UV
- American Ultraviolet
- Atlantium Technologies
- ATG Evoqua Technology
- Australian Ultraviolet
- Aquatic Solutions
- Aquafine Corporation
- AquaNetto Group
- Genesis Water Technologies Inc.
- Hitech Ultraviolet
- Jenfitch
- Klaran
- Dr. Hoenle
- LIT Company
- Lumalier Corporation
- Neotech Aqua Solutions
- Pure Aqua
- Purealytics
- RayVio
- SITA
- Snow Pure
- Typhon Treatment System Ltd.
- Ozonia
- UVO3 Limited
- ULTRAAQUA
- Ushio America
- UV Pure Technologies
- Water Health International
