UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global UV disinfection equipment market report.

The global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 25% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global UV disinfection equipment market would realize an absolute growth of around 280%; a leap of over $4 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.

UV disinfection equipment market is witnessing a traction in demand from the water & wastewater treatment and process segment. The segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of over 26%, contributing incremental revenues worth over $830 million during the forecast period.

The end-user segment is likely to witness growth with rising adaption of purification of water and air, specifically in industrial segment. The segment witnessed the incremental growth of market value of around $1.6 billion between 2019 and 2025.

After, the outbreak of COVID-19, demand for low powered UV disinfection in the healthcare and residential segment for surface and air disinfection application will increase. The low powered disinfection equipment market is expected to grow $1.3 billion by 2025.

With over 60% of the market value is contributed from the US and Europe , prominent vendors are looking upon new markets to expand. Further, vendors should look upon innovative strategies and promotional measures to boost sales across the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, power rating, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/uv-disinfection-equipment-market-size-analysis

UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Segmentation

The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market has experienced increased acceptance in both municipal and household drinking water treatment systems. There are few large-scale UV water treatment plants in the US. The rapid growth of chemical, textile, and oil & gas industries in emerging economies has resulted in the generation of large quantities of wastewater.

The success of medium-pressure ultraviolet lamps is based on their exceptionally high-power density. These systems are used for processed water in manufacturing factories, along with they also purify small water deposits such as swimming pools. These machines are also used to maintain high purity of water.

UV disinfection in the dairy industry is used in the packaging of fresh milk products specifically. The installation of UV tunnels over the production lines provides an effective solution to keep food safe and clean. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for disinfection in the food and beverage industry has increased drastically, thereby driving the UV disinfection equipment market.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Process Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Surface Disinfection

UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Power Rating

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End-user

Industrial

Hospitality

Commercial

Residential

Healthcare

Others

UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Dynamics

In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for air purification to contain the further spread of the virus. Air purifiers help in purifying the air, the UV air treatment system uses concentrated ultraviolet light to destroy a wide array of indoor air pollutants. Also, clean air is of the highest importance for consumers to avoid various health problems. However, growing industrialization coupled with rising construction and mining activities in developing countries significantly contributes to air pollution, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for air purifier products during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Clean and Safe Water

Increasing Investment to Develop UV Disinfection Technology

Long-Life Power Consumption of UV Disinfection Equipment

Increase in Awareness Towards Technologically Advanced Disinfection Solution

UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Geography

Rapid industrialization in developing countries, including India and China has resulted in air and water pollution, which, in turn, affected the purity of natural water resources. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water owing to rising population and declining freshwater resources are expected to have a positive impact on the UV disinfection equipment market. High R&D investments by the manufacturers to increase its performance for large volume applications such as municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Ultraviolet Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies

Halma

Xylem

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced UV

Alfaa UV

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies

ATG Evoqua Technology

Australian Ultraviolet

Aquatic Solutions

Aquafine Corporation

AquaNetto Group

Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

Hitech Ultraviolet

Jenfitch

Klaran

Dr. Hoenle

LIT Company

Lumalier Corporation

Neotech Aqua Solutions

Pure Aqua

Purealytics

RayVio

SITA

Snow Pure

Typhon Treatment System Ltd.

Ozonia

UVO3 Limited

ULTRAAQUA

Ushio America

UV Pure Technologies

Water Health International

