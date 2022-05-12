UV Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 2.16 billion | 43% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The UV lamp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alpha-Cure Ltd.

American Air and Water Inc.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

IST Metz GmbH

OSRAM GmbH

Signify NV

UV-technik international ltd

Xylem Inc.

Segmentation Analysis

The report is segmented by product (mercury-based UV lamps and UV LEDs), application (UV curing, water and air purification, tanning, analytical instruments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The UV LEDs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for cost-effective instruments will drive the penetration of UV LEDs across industries, which will reduce the demand for mercury-based UV lamps.

APAC led the UV lamp market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as high demand for UV curing equipment and technology.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the growth of the UV lamp market. UV LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. They also have a large lifespan compared to traditional mercury lamps. UV LEDs have a compact size, low heat dissipation, zero warm-up time, low energy consumption, enhanced durability, and low maintenance expense. These features lead to cost savings of up to 50% for end-users, thus reducing the total cost of ownership. These factors will contribute to the growing adoption of UV LEDs among end-users for various applications.

The health hazards associated with UV lamps will challenge the UV lamp market during the forecast period. UV lamps emit UV rays that are harmful to humans. They can cause damage to an individual's eyes and skin. Elongated exposure to their radiation can cause skin cancer in humans. Stringent regulations have been enforced by regulatory bodies for safety purposes, which becomes a bottleneck in the growth process. Moreover, the adoption of mercury-based UV lamps is contributing to health hazards, as mercury is emitted from these lamps. Thus, global intergovernmental organizations are taking initiatives to curb the adoption of mercury-based lights by banning them.

UV Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.60 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alpha-Cure Ltd., American Air and Water Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, OSRAM GmbH, Signify NV, UV-technik international ltd, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mercury-based UV lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UV LEDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

UV curing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and air purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tanning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Analytical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alpha-Cure Ltd.

American Air and Water Inc.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

IST Metz GmbH

OSRAM GmbH

Signify NV

uv-technik international ltd

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

