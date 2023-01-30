UV lamp market size to increase by USD 2.31 billion: APAC will account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV Lamp Market by Product Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.05% and register an incremental growth of USD 2.31 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Buy the report!

Based on region, the global UV lamp market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 39% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The high demand for UV curing equipment and technology is driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key countries for the UV lamp market in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Company profiles

The UV lamp market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AlphaCure Ltd.: The company offers UV lamps with over 19,000 variations, including metal halide lamps.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the low cost of ownership of UV LEDs, growing development toward increasing production of UV LEDs, and the growing concern toward improving indoor air quality. However, Health hazards associated with UV lamps are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into mercury-based UV lamps and UV LEDs. The mercury-based UV lamps segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

, APAC, , , and and . held the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is segmented into UV curing, water and air purification, tanning, analytical instruments, and others).

What are the key data covered in this UV lamp market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive UV lamp market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the UV lamp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the UV lamp industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UV lamp market vendors

UV Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AlphaCure Ltd., American Air & Water Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Dr. Honle AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Halma Plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH & Co. Kg, Koninklijke Philips NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Severn Trent PLC, Ushio Inc., Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Xylem Inc., and Zchem Specialities Pvt Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

