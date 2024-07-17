UVeye and myKaarma Partner to Bring AI Car Inspection Reports Straight to Drivers' Phones

UVeye's automated vehicle inspection systems to be integrated with myKaarma's advanced communication platforms.

Over 2,000 US dealers will benefit from AI-powered automatic inspection and real-time reports on customers' phones.

Partnership, a significant step in enhancing transparency and efficiency in dealership service lanes, powered by an API integration.

TEANECK, NJ, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, creator of an AI-driven automated vehicle inspection platform, announced today its strategic partnership with myKaarma, an innovator in service lane technology solutions. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the dealership service experience by integrating UVeye's advanced, AI-powered inspection technology with myKaarma's comprehensive communication, payments, and service lane tools – straight to a car owner's phone.

UVeye automatic vehicle inspection integrated with myKaarma at a dealership

The integration allows dealerships to streamline their service process and instantly share detailed inspection data with customers, with easy-to-understand, visual reports on drivers' smartphones. This not only enhances customer satisfaction by fostering greater trust and transparency, but also simplifies operations for service advisors by reducing the need for manual data entry and saving between 10-15 minutes per vehicle. Some of the issues detected by UVeye include: underbody diagnostics such as leaks, broken parts, or rust patterns; tire issues such as worn tires, uneven wear patterns, sidewall damages, bulge or cuts in the rubber; and exterior issues such as scratches or dents.

"While we expand our reach and install our systems at thousands of dealerships across the USA, our partnership with myKaarma is pivotal in our mission to revolutionize customer service and transparency at dealerships," said Amir Hever, CEO of UVeye. "By combining our automated inspection systems with myKaarma's ultra user-friendly communication platforms, dealerships can provide detailed inspection reports directly to customers through apps, email, text, and phone calls."

When a customer drives through a UVeye system, the myKaarma platform allows the dealership to send inspection results directly to the customer's phone. This process not only enhances customer satisfaction by providing immediate updates, but also increases transparency. Customers receive a welcome text alongside their inspection results enabling them to conveniently review their vehicle's condition on their phone and easily share the results for second opinions, adding openness and transparency like never before.

"This collaboration with UVeye underscores our commitment to innovation in the automotive service industry. Together, we're setting a new standard for how dealerships communicate with their customers, ensuring every vehicle is inspected thoroughly and every customer is informed," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma.

#1 Cochran in Pennsylvania will be among the first dealer groups to benefit from the integration. Customers coming in for service appointments will be able to receive complete condition and safety reports at no extra charge.

"Looking ahead, the integration of UVeye and myKaarma's technologies promises to revolutionize our service operations. We anticipate providing our customers with instant, comprehensive inspection data on their phones, significantly boosting transparency and elevating the entire service experience," said David Bernardini, Corporate Strategy Director for #1 Cochran.

Future enhancements to the integration will further embed UVeye's inspection data into myKaarma's platform. myKaarma's MPI product, providing video inspections to customers, will be automated using UVeye's detection technology, offering an enhanced MPI experience to dealerships. Additionally, UVeye plans to integrate its leads into myKaarma's BDC product, allowing dealerships to easily contact strong prospects provided by UVeye.

About UVeye

UVeye is the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify damages, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, auction, and fleet sites across the United States and around the world. In May 2023, the company announced a $100M Series D, bringing its total funding to $200M. Amazon has recently announced a roll out of hundreds of inspection systems at their last mile delivery sites. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America. For more information visit: www.UVeye.com.

About myKaarma

myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting. For more information, please visit www.myKaarma.com.

