UVeye Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

UVeye joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

TEANECK, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye , the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"Being recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies, at the top of the Transportation category, is a powerful validation of our mission to shape the future of AI vehicle inspections across the entire automotive ecosystem," said Amir Hever, CEO & Co-Founder of UVeye. "Our AI-powered platform has evolved from a breakthrough technology into the gold standard for automated vehicle inspections, empowering our partners across car manufacturers, dealerships, and fleets to enhance safety, maximize operational efficiency, and define a new benchmark for transparency."

Over the past 18 months, through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge product development, and global expansion, UVeye has made significant strides in enhancing safety, efficiency, and transparency across the automotive landscape, empowering its partners to make smarter, data-driven decisions that improve vehicle health, reduce costs, and elevate the overall customer experience.

The company secured $191M in funding to meet soaring demand for AI-powered vehicle inspection systems – a round led by Woven Capital, Toyota's growth fund. UVeye also partnered with Jaguar Land Rover North America to deploy automated systems at major U.S. seaports , making JLR the first U.S. manufacturer to implement AI-driven inspections in its Customer Acceptance Line for full transparency from ship to showroom. Furthermore, a partnership with Hertz brought advanced AI inspection into the rental sector to create a more transparent experience for rental customers. UVeye's program with Subaru retailers across the US made advanced underbody, tire, and exterior inspection technology more accessible to Subaru service departments, and an integration with Cox Automotive's vAuto brought AI-powered inspection capabilities directly into the appraisal and inventory sourcing process, helping dealers make more informed decisions.

Product innovation also accelerated with the launch of UV360 , an AI-powered "photobooth" for pre-owned vehicle merchandising, empowering dealerships to expedite vehicle listings and reduce idle costs. UVeye also expanded its automated systems to support Class 6–8 commercial trucks and buses with a drive-thru platform, enhancing safety and maximizing uptime for fleet operators worldwide.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About UVeye

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an "MRI for vehicles," deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues in the automotive industry. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com .

UVeye Company Contact

Yaron Saghiv

UVeye

[email protected]

+1 516 340 3572

UVeye Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 506 5104

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

SOURCE UVeye